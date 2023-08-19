In the fast-paced world of global education, seeking unique opportunities for students to gain a competitive edge has become paramount.

One such opportunity arose when Imperium International College (IIC) students embarked on an educational excursion to the prestigious Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in Cambridge, UK.

The #CambridgexIIC was an educational trip to the ARU Riverside Campus in Chelmsford, UK, enabling students to explore the renowned institution engaging in projects and problem-solving exercises where critical thinking and creativity were put to the test.

This hands-on experience enhanced their practical skills and ability to tackle challenges from an international perspective.

A total of 66 IIC members comprising lecturers and students were welcomed by Kate Cocksedge – Academic Partnerships and Operations Manager of ARU, prior to attending lectures, interacting with faculty members, and enjoying ARU’s world-class facilities.

The students’ itinerary also included college tours and workshops. The workshops, namely Ethical Hacking, Gaming, Business Disruptions and Challenges, and Artificial Neural Networks allowed students to learn more about the university’s programmes and ask questions about them. Under the supervision of ARU faculty members, the students applied their learning in real-world scenarios.

Jessie Beh, an IT student at IIC who visited ARU said: “Many might think that blending in with various individuals from different years and academic divisions could be awkward. However, I sincerely cherished my time at ARU Cambridge since it provided me with the opportunity to not only study abroad but also to connect with some genuinely amazing people. It turns out, embarking on adventures together truly brings out the lively spirit in everyone.”

The students were also granted the privilege of visiting the Bloomberg facility at the ARU Chelmsford Campus where they attended insightful lectures. This experience further enriched their journey, providing them with a newfound perspective and invaluable global exposure.

One of the most memorable highlights of this educational tour was the presence of Anne Rajasaikaran, CEO of IIC and Chairman, Tunku Dato’ Yaacob Khyra joining the students at their presentation in the Faculty of Business at ARU.

Anne said: “Supporting our students is our priority and we strive to provide a comfortable, encouraging learning environment for our students during their studies. We want the best for our students and that means helping them fulfill their potential by achieving an ARU degree while enriching them with experiences beyond the classroom.”

At Cambridge, the students not only gained academic knowledge but also acquired skills crucial for their future success in a globally interconnected world.

If you aspire to embark on a transformative journey like these students at IIC, seize the opportunity to be a part of the Cambridge experience. Take the first step towards a future filled with endless opportunities and join the IIC community today.