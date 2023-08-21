Organised by the Islamic Tourism Centre from today until Sept 17, this event invites one and all to celebrate this exciting, diverse and vibrant sector.

Long established as an excellent choice for visitors who seek unique cultural experiences, Malaysia was recently named the top Muslim-friendly destination of the year, as well as the top Muslim women-friendly destination of the year, at the 2023 Halal Islamic Tourism Awards held in Singapore.

To celebrate this recognition, Islamic Tourism Month (ITM 2023) kicks off from today until Sept 17, welcoming travellers, regardless of race or creed, to explore the rich tapestry of Islamic heritage across various destinations across the country.

Entering its second edition, ITM 2023 is the brainchild of the Islamic Tourism Centre – an entity under the ministry of tourism, arts and culture – tasked with developing this vibrant sub-sector of tourism in the country.

From serene retreats to architectural delights, guests are invited to discover Malaysia’s unique Islamic heritage, where age-old mosques, vibrant events, and timeless traditions intertwine to create an unforgettable experience.

Here’s an overview of what you can look forward to.

Wellness traditions

Gain insights into the world of traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine, from prophetic ingredients such as milk and ginger to ancient systems of medicine inspired by Ibn Sina’s “Al Qanun Fi Al-Tibb” (“The Canon of Medicine”).

Spa-goers can enjoy discounted treatments and experience a range of menus aimed at supporting health in the 21st century. NK Spa, for example, offers specific treatments tailored to meet the needs of women, restoring life balance through elements such as herbal medication and dietary adjustments.

Artistry and architecture

Explore the architectural marvels that stand as testaments to the creative genius of Islamic artisans.

From the intricate mosaics of Masjid Wilayah in Kuala Lumpur to the majestic dome of the Islamic Arts Museum, guests are invited to delve into the artistic expressions that continue to inspire awe and reverence.

Reimagined micro-cations

Discover a redefined concept of retreats: purposeful getaways that seamlessly blend local culture with holistic wellness practices.

Don’t miss the Halaluxe retreat for mind, body and soul at Pangkor Laut Resort, where you can engage in personal reflection and forge connections guided by caring hosts, while immersing yourself in serene, natural surroundings.

Culinary treasures with a twist

Embark on an epicurean adventure that transcends borders, sampling the diverse flavours of halal cuisine. Look out for enticing offers, including from MyBurgerLab, marking its halal-certified milestone with a delicious combo featuring the nasi lemak ayam rendang burger.

From local favourites to fusion fare, experience how food bridges cultures and celebrates shared traditions.

For more information on Islamic Tourism Month, click here.

Anis Ramli facilitates conversations with luxury hospitality brands to share what matters most to the affluent Muslim traveller. She speaks at global conferences, facilitates interfaith dialogues, and writes about luxury travel at halaluxe.com.