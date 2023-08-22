N.16 Bus Café is where you can indulge in delicious desserts, sip on strong brews and drink in the scenic sights.

SABAK BERNAM: If you’re thinking of taking a short break to recharge, how about a trip to Sekinchan, a quaint town in the Sabak Bernam district of Selangor?

Located about 100 km north of Kuala Lumpur, Sekinchan is one of the key rice producing areas in the country. There are many tourist attractions here, such as the Paddy Gallery and the N.16 Bus Café. Yes, it’s a café inside a bus.

The green bus is parked atop a shipping container, and this allows the cafe’s patrons to enjoy the scenic sight of the surrounding paddy fields. Depending on the time of year, the endless fields will either be a lush green or a glorious yellow.

FMT Lifestyle hopped into the bus to nowhere during a recent visit. The driver’s compartment had been modified into a counter on which members of the kitchen staff were preparing orders.

The cafe can fit approximately 30 diners at a time. If it’s full, just leave your name and contact number and you’ll be called once a seat is available.

The interior of the bus is cosy. There’s even a chandelier to give it a touch of elegance.

Even amid the lively chatter of the other diners, there’s a certain sense of tranquility here as you enjoy your cuppa and drink in the picturesque sight of the sprawling paddy fields outside.

The café’s owner, Tan Wei Ting, used to work as an art director. He said he filmed a telemovie in Sekinchan in 2010 and was so mesmerised by the natural beauty of the town, he couldn’t get it out of his mind.

It didn’t take him long to recognise the potential of opening a café there. So, he acquired an old bus from Len Seng Omnibus Company and started renovation works in 2015. A year later, the café was ready for business.

This year, Tan brought in a Mini Cooper to enhance the vintage feel of this spot. The adorable yellow car, parked beside the bus atop another container, is a popular spot for photos.

There are no heavy meals on the menu. The café focusses on a selection of coffee and non-coffee beverages instead as well as a range of indulgent cheesecakes.

The iced latte here is the perfect pick-me-up on a hot and humid day. Not too strong or too sweet, it’s milky and the perfect choice for those who like a no-frills beverage.

However, if you’re feeling adventurous, give the iced tonic citron coffee a try. Brought to your table topped with a dried orange, the brew is strong with a tangy twist, making it the perfect caffeine booster before you hit the road for the journey home.

The iced honey lemon pea flower meanwhile hits all the right spots on a scorching day. The drink, naturally coloured blue by the flowers, is not only lovely to look at but soothing and refreshing in taste as well.

Other drinks available include honey citron tea, matcha and Houjicha milk, honey coffee and cold brewed coffee.

So, to complement your beverages, choose any of these mouth-watering cheesecakes – strawberry, grape, mango, Houjicha and dark chocolate. All homemade and all super delish.

The strawberry cheesecake is light and airy, and its creamy filing is perfectly complemented by a crumbly base full of texture and flavour.

The mango cheesecake on the other hand, has a rich and creamy centre. Topped with sweet, fresh mangoes, each bite is absolutely decadent.

All in all, this bus-café certainly provides passengers with a unique experience although it travels nowhere.

N.16 Bus Café

Lot 11126

Jalan Tali Air 4

Tanjung Karang

45400 Sekinchan

Selangor

Contact: 012-809 2216

Business hours: 11.30am-7pm (Friday-Monday)