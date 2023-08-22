A troupe of homegrown singers, storytellers and musicians come together for a unique retelling of some of the most beloved stories from the past.

PETALING JAYA: For eons, Malaysian folktales have captivated listeners with their colourful characters, fantastical elements, and inspiring moral themes. Many of us have chuckled at the wit of Sang Kancil, always outsmarting creatures bigger and more powerful than he; or shed a tear at the disloyal son in the tale of “Si Tanggang”.

This month, these classic tales come to life in “Dondang Dongeng”, a retelling of Malaysian folklore through song, specially curated for children of all ages.

The show, produced by Playspace in collaboration with RMP Productions, will see some of the country’s talented performers put a modern, musical spin on beloved stories such as “Bawang Merah Bawang Putih”, “Puteri Gunung Ledang”, and “Batu Belah Batu Bertangkup”.

“We realised many kids nowadays don’t know much about our own folklore,” creative director and music producer Melina William told FMT Lifestyle. “Even some of the younger members of this production didn’t know the stories of Sang Kancil! A lot of them are more familiar with Disney characters.

“There are people out there doing a great job promoting these stories today, but a lot of them are done in a very traditional style. So we thought, let’s meet the kids halfway and put a modern twist on things.

“If we can get them to start talking about these stories, it’s already a win.”

William is a big fan of Malaysian folktales: growing up, she watched many local productions, many of which involved elements of traditional stories.

She had also read close to 200 traditional Malaysian folktales for this production, and had discussions with her partners over stories they believe are essential and unique to the region.

“Dondang Dongeng” will feature six new songs written and composed by Mia Palencia (“Mud: The Story of KL”; “Ola Bola The Musical”) and Irena Taib of the band The Impatient Sisters, who also serves as music director and arranger.

Highlights include “Ibu”, a poignant ballad by Palencia inspired by “Bawang Merah Bawang Putih”, and Irena’s emotionally resonant “Sorry Ma”, which depicts Si Tanggang trying to reach out to his mother.

“Dondang Dongeng” features Iefiz Alaudin as storyteller, and Alia Ali as writer. Its songs will be performed by vocalists Asmidar, Fidi, Yonlynn, and Ryan Lee Bhaskaran.

According to William, these four were chosen because of the energy they bring to the stage.

“Their voices sound great together. They cover very different ranges. It’s been great working with them and seeing them bring the songs to life,” said William, who is also the vocalist and bassist of local band Tempered Mental.

The show will also feature a posse of homegrown musicians: Hasnul, Ijan Perkusi, MK Ridzuan, Sudin Nidus, Loh Ui Li, and Wafi.

And while the show’s music is mostly modern, it will feature sounds from traditional instruments such as the gambus, rebana, accordion and sapeh.

“We made sure to start out with these sounds first in our creative process,” William shared. “They shaped the palette of the instrumentation.

“Even though we always had modern songwriting sensibilities in mind, it was always in the back of our mind for us to showcase these instruments.”

Performer Asmidar, who also serves as the show’s adviser for the traditional elements, said it has been exciting to work on the production, especially when it came to sharing ideas with other team members.

For her, one of the most challenging songs is “Ampun Tuanku”, a Palencia-penned tune about Puteri Gunung Ledang’s marriage conditions. It is also precisely why she enjoys performing it.

Asmidar believes it is important for the young to be young to be introduced to elements of their own culture from an early age.

“Every story has morals and lessons we can learn from. Children carry the folktales they hear, just Like Disney movies. We remember them even as we become adults,” she said.

“So, if we do this show right, our young audience will remember these folktales we’re telling and the lessons they teach. It just might end up shaping them – we never know.”

‘Dondang Dongeng’

Where:

Stage 1 @ Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJPAC)

S611, Second Floor,

1 Utama E, Bandar Utama,

47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

When:

Aug 25 (Friday) @ 8.30pm

Aug 26 (Saturday) @ 3pm & 8.30pm

Tickets, priced at RM68, RM88 and RM128, can be purchased here. Also follow Dondang Dongeng on Instagram.