CashKu and airasia academy tie-up opens up learning pathways for all Malaysians towards a brighter monetary future.

KUALA LUMPUR: CashKu, the financial application owned by Advisonomics, and airasia academy have entered into a partnership to offer financial literacy courses to empower Malaysians to better plan their futures.

The programme is open to all Malaysians, as well as those travelling on flights operated by airasia.

According to airasia academy director Dr Ram Gopal Raj, there is a direct correlation between low financial literacy and low household income in Malaysia, which underscores the importance of these sorts of courses being made to the public.

“The participants will also learn how to use the CashKu app to manage their finances and potential investments, and use it for more efficient and effective financial planning to secure their financial futures,” he said.

Advisonomics co-founder Asgari Stephens pointed out that one in three Malaysians considers themselves as having low financial knowledge. And while more than 75% of Malaysians understand that inflation refers to the rising cost of living, only 38% understand how that affects their purchasing power.

“The modules we are offering are especially tailored for the novice and takes them through an introduction to financial literacy right to setting goals and taking proactive steps,” Stephens said.

“I believe this will create a positive impact towards improving financial literacy among Malaysians and help them to better plan their finances.”

The beginner-level courses encompass “Understanding the Importance of Financial Literacy”, “Managing Cash Flow”, “Awareness of Inflation and Its Impact”, and “Introduction to Savings and Investments”.

Intermediate modules on “Understanding Net Worth and How to Identify It”, “Introduction to Budgeting”, and “Saving vs Investment” are also available; as well as an advanced programme covering a “Recap on the Importance of Saving and Having an Emergency Fund”, “Introduction to Passive and Active Investment”, “Efficient Market Hypothesis”, and the “Concept of Compounding”.

The beginner-level videos are available at no charge, while the intermediate and advanced levels are accessible for free via the CashKu app.

Check out the beginner-level programmes on the airasia academy website in English and BM.