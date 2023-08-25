There are days for guilty pleasures, and this dish is up there for when you’re feeling indulgent. Whether you’ve chanced upon this at a banquet or a roundtable Sunday lunch, it’s always a treat for the senses.

Take one bite and you’ll inevitably be tempted to go for seconds, beckoned by that moreish crunch of twice-fried chicken, delicately laced with the oils of chilli, garlic and a subtle white-pepper heat that coats the dish.

The delicate perfume of five-spice entices the nose with an otherworldly fragrance that brings an extra dash of wonder.

Flavours & pairings

Garlicky and peppery, with a hint of spice from the chillies to liven things up. The swiftly seared spring onions bring a balance of sweetness to the palate. Best served with a bowl of plain jasmine rice and a simple side of stir-fried greens.

Ingredients

To marinate:

1 chicken breast (approximately 200g), sliced into thin strips

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp Shaoxing wine

1 tsp light soy sauce

1/2 tsp five-spice powder

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cornflour

3 tbsp potato starch

3 tbsp water

To cook:

3-4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 large red chilli, finely sliced

1 small cili padi, finely sliced

1 stalk spring onion, finely sliced

3/4 tsp ground white pepper

3/4 tsp five-spice powder

salt

1 cup canola oil

Method

In a small bowl, marinate the chicken with garlic powder, Shaoxing wine, light soy and five-spice powder. Mix well and set aside for 10 minutes.

Add the baking powder, cornflour, potato starch and water. Set aside for another 20 minutes.

In the meantime, heat the oil in a wok on a very low flame. When it has come to temperature, add the chopped garlic and gently fry until lightly golden. Drain and set aside.

On to the chicken, which will need to be fried twice to ensure it retains a crunch when served. In the same wok, bring the oil to a low-medium flame. Fry the chicken in batches so as not to crowd the wok.

Fry each batch until lightly golden, drain, and set aside. Turn the fire off. Allow the chicken to cool before moving on to the second fry.

Heat the oil again, now on a slightly higher medium flame. When the oil is at temperature, refry the chicken in batches until golden. Remove and set aside. Turn the fire off and remove most of the oil, leaving just one tablespoon in the wok.

Heat this oil on a medium flame. Add the chilli and spring onion and toss through swiftly, a few seconds at most. Then add the fried chicken to the wok and toss through well.

Add the white pepper, five-spice powder and salt. Toss everything through a few more times before serving.

Top with a final garnish of spring onions, and it’s ready for the table!

@theorangesieve serves up recipes from the heart, inspired by travels near and far. It’s all about food that humbly invites you to discover the truth about flavour: the people, the culture and the stories behind them… the kind of food that leaves you with a smile for reasons you can’t quite put your finger on.