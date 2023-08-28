The 72-year-old actor’s comeback vehicle after a two-year hiatus is a fast-paced flick dominated by his screen presence.

When it comes to over-the-top displays of spectacle, few people can match up to Indian filmmakers. Be it Bollywood, Kollywood, or any of the other -Woods, the film industry in India really knows how to get viewers’ adrenaline going.

For evidence of this, just head to the cinema to catch “Jailer”. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this action-comedy holds the title of second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year, just behind “Pathaan”.

“Jailer” is drawing crowds of Malaysian cinephiles as well, if the sold-out screenings on opening night are any indicator.

Much of its success can be attributed to its main star, Rajinikanth, who has appeared in over 160 movies! In fact, “Jailer” is the 169th title in his filmography, and his first big-screen outing in two years.

The 72-year-old’s comeback is likely a big reason why audiences have flocked to theatres, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star in action. And in action, he is: “Jailer” is not simple in terms of plot, but here’s a quick rundown.

Rajinikanth plays Muthuvel Pandian, a former police officer enjoying his retirement years with his family in Tamil Nadu. His son, Arjun (Vasanth Ravi), is also a cop who is chasing a lead on Varman (Vinayakan), a cheerfully sadistic mob boss with an interest in precious idols.

When Arjun vanishes – and his department gives him up for dead, knowing going after Varman is not worth their lives – it is up to Muthuvel to take matters into his own hands.

Grieving his son, he murders one of Varman’s henchmen, which results in Varman striking back by attacking Muthuvel’s family.

It soon becomes clear that, in this game of tit-for-tat, Muthuvel is the one who holds the cards. And now that he is finally out of retirement, there is nothing stopping him from exacting vengeance on those who stand against him.

It’s the classic revenge story but it’s by no means clichéd, especially when there is the odd narrative twist here and there to spice things up.

The movie’s greatest strength has to be Rajinikanth’s range and versatility. At the start, he comes off as a hen-pecked husband and bumbling grandfather who is happy spending his days praying and gardening.

But when the gloves come off, he is a beast filled with tranquil fury brimming beneath the surface, and nothing will be able to stop him.

Rajinikanth’s screen presence is truly something, and this charisma also serves as a plot point: it is not so much Muthuvel’s personal strength that makes him dangerous as much as the loyalty he commands.

As a former jailer, he has the allegience of many of his former inmates, who respect him deeply for the way he ran his prison.

It is one thing to deal with a man who can mow down dozens singlehandedly – it is quite another to deal with one who commands hundreds of men who would do so willingly.

In one cathartic scene, the usually jovial Varman realises how doomed he is when even his closest colleagues refuse to act against Muthuvel.

Another plus point is that “Jailer” is an action comedy, which means jokes and gags are right at home alongside bloody fight scenes.

The interactions between Muthuvel and Vimal, a taxi driver who ferries him around, is a good source of giggles, the latter haplessly dragged along for the ride.

“Jailer” is three hours long, but worry not – the pacing is good for the most part, despite the number of slow-motion action and dramatic scenes.

If there are any complaints, it’s that the third quarter can be confusing, with a subplot involving the theft of a historical treasure being overly convoluted.

But when it sticks to the main storyline, it feels like very little time has passed, since all eyes are transfixed upon the great star that is Rajinikanth.

As of press time, ‘Jailer’ is screening in cinemas nationwide.