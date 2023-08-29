MY Classic Cars wishes to spark an interest in vehicles that younger Malaysians don’t get to see or ride in anymore, while helping those in need.

PETALING JAYA: On Thursday, gearheads in the Klang Valley can set their sights on a unique Merdeka Day motorcade, as this year’s MY Classic Cars Merdeka Charity Drive kicks off in style.

The annual fundraiser will depart from Gurdawara Sahib Guru Nanak in Shah Alam to the Selangor Coast Club in Klang, with the convoy expected to chauffeur 80 underprivileged children in vintage cars.

MY Classic Cars is a local vintage-car importer, trader, and event organiser founded by 46-year-old Rukshan Munesinghe. Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, he shared that the charity drive is part of their efforts to give back to the community.

“Holding it every year brings a smile to my face, especially when the children come running up to me, asking questions about the vintage cars we have,” he said warmly.

“Once, we had five children in the car that was leading the Merdeka drive. We ended up assigning tasks to the kids, who were eight to nine years old, like holding up the national flag and so on.”

This year, MY Classic Cars plans to donate up to RM3,000 to each of the five charitable homes taking part in the drive, namely Rumah Charis, Rumah Ozanam Klang, Pusat Jagaan Anbe Sivam, Praise Emmanuel, and Yayasan Hiichiikok.

In the past, the charity drive has taken place in different locations across the country. Last year it was held in the coastal town of Bagan Lalang in the Sepang district of Selangor.

Onlookers are often taken in by the unusual sight of pink Cadillacs, the sporty Ford Capri, and Rolls Royce convertibles, among many others.

“We also have a car used by Tun H S Lee, the 1954 Packard Clipper Deluxe, which he bought the year it was made,” Rukshan revealed, adding that the vehicle is the last of its kind in the country.

With over 250 children set to benefit from the proceeds, the car drive is actively seeking sponsorship for Thursday’s event.

Patrons may sponsor the children at the cost of RM350 per table, which includes a seat for the donor at the Merdeka lunch following the drive. Alternatively, you may make an individual donation of RM50 to enjoy a hearty Merdeka lunch.

Games and entertainment will also be featured as part of the festivities.

At the end of the day, Rukshan hopes to spread a love for vintage cars among a younger generation of Malaysians. After all, his own passion began with his father’s Ford Escort.

“When I was seven, I used to sit in my dad’s car and pretend to drive. At the time, he couldn’t afford much and was given the car by his company,” he recalled.

As such, his goal is to reintroduce these old vehicles and get those of the younger generation, who “don’t get to ride in these cars anymore”, talking about them.

Ruskahn also often receives requests from children and youths who wish to check out his collection at the MY Classic Cars premises in Klang or give them a ride, which he happily obliges.

“The joy is in giving,” he concluded.

For more information, check out MY Classic Cars’ Facebook profile. Also find out more via the event page here.

‘MY Classic Cars Merdeka Charity Drive’ (free admission)

Where:

Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam to Selangor Coast Club, Klang

When:

Aug 31 (Thursday), 8.30am-2.30pm

MY Classic Cars

Lot 3428, No 23, Jalan Batu Tiga Lama,

Kampung Air Kuning,

41300 Klang, Selangor

Contact: 012-399 8747