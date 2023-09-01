Zip Zap shoes provide orthotic and footwear solutions for those with movement disabilities.

PETALING JAYA: Childhood is all about the joy of moving, from running freely in a field to jumping from couch to couch.

But what if a child can’t move easily?

Consider children with special needs, those who can’t play like ordinary kids because they can’t walk like them.

But being outfitted with the right shoes does more than just help them move. It can transform their entire lives.

That’s where the right shoes come in, the kind sold at Bangsar-based Zip Zap, a company founded by two paediatric physiotherapists. It offers functional and stylish footwear catering to people with impairments.

Zip Zap had its beginnings in 2020 when Joanna Louise Hutt and Valerie Yentl Tan united with a common purpose: to enrich the lives of children with movement disabilities. Some of these kids find even putting on shoes a demanding feat.

“I work closely with many of these children, so I’ve witnessed their struggles first-hand,” Tan told FMT Lifestyle.

“Most infants should be taking their first steps around the age of one, but I’ve come across many who don’t reach that milestone even by the age of three.”

Thanks to Zip Zap’s footwear, Tan has witnessed remarkable improvements in how these children move.

“I worked with a five-year-old girl, undiagnosed, who had not yet taken her first steps. But, within just six months of wearing our shoes and orthotics, she showed drastic improvements.”

Movement disabilities stem from a range of conditions. Cerebral palsy, a lifelong condition without a cure, is one of one of these.

Orthotic rehabilitation, such as through adaptive footwear, can give children with the condition a chance at a normal, independent life.

“I’ve seen time and time again that everything in their life, socially and emotionally improves, once they get their freedom through movement,” she said. “So, for us, it’s about much more than just selling shoes.”

So, what’s the magic behind it all? Tan and Hutt said standard orthotics aren’t always practical for everyday use.

“Usually, it’s made of very thick plastic, so it can’t fit into regular shoes. What happens then is that these children don’t end up wearing the orthotics, resulting in little improvement of their condition,” shared Tan.

Zip Zap offers orthotic measurement services, sending them to the United States to create custom-made orthotics that are less bulky and stylish.

The shoes offered by Zip Zap and produced by Billy Footwear in the US stand out with their wrap-around zipper closure, enabling seamless orthotic insertion and unrestricted movement when running and playing sports.

But what drove these two women to embark on this venture in the first place? Hutt, 35, the co-founder of Zip Zap, initiated it because of her father.

“Every day she would observe her dad who is in a wheelchair, struggling to put on his shoes. That’s when she found adaptive footwear.”

It was she who proposed the idea to Tan, who said she took some time to agree to join in the venture.

Tan also said the expenses associated with designing the orthotics and shoes and importing them from the US were considerable.

“But what kept us going were the children.”

In their early days, they partnered with the organisation Alliance of Children with Cerebral Palsy, or Gabungan Anak-Anak Palsy, and conducted a small fundraising effort.

“We provided around 10 pairs of shoes to children with cerebral palsy who couldn’t afford them,” Tan shared.

“They were just so happy! One mom told us that her kid’s condition didn’t let him play football, his favourite sport. So, getting these shoes was a big deal for her.”

These shoes are more than functional. Unlike the usual uninspiring black shoes for special needs kids, they are attractively designed, making them stand out.

“You can see the smile on the childrens’ faces when they put on the shoes,” Tan said.

“I really hope we can raise more funds to provide these shoes to those who can’t afford them. And, ultimately, I want people to see this as a lifestyle shoe for everyone.”

Follow Zip Zap on Facebook or visit their website for more information.

Zip Zap

4, Lengkok Abdullah

Bangsar

59000 Kuala Lumpur