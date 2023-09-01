The automaker says the new electric sedan will have a starting price of US$35,808.

SHANGHAI: Tesla has released what it called a refreshed version of its Model 3 vehicle in China with a starting price of 259,900 yuan (US$35,807.78), the company’s website showed today.

The starting price of the new Model 3 is 12% higher than that for the rear wheel drive version of the Model 3, according to a Reuters calculation. Tesla said it expected to start delivery of the refreshed Model 3 in the fourth quarter.

Tesla also touted a longer driving range for the refreshed Model 3, its best-selling electric sedan launched six years ago, with a standard version estimated to run 606km per charge and a long-range one that can run 713km, the website showed.

Reuters first reported last November that Tesla was developing a revamped version of the Model 3 in a project codenamed ‘Highland’, aiming to cut production costs and boost the appeal of the model and planned to start mass production in September 2023.