Fish tacos with Melaka assam sauce are among the highlights of this eatery with a sense of humour.

PETALING JAYA: It’s a restaurant with a name right out of a comedy routine. Tell your friends you’re going to ‘Undisclosed Location’ for dinner, and you’ll probably get bemused or exasperated questions – “Why the need for secrecy lah, just tell us where the place is!”

This offbeat sense of humour, however, only improves the dining experience of this popular eatery, which serves up a mouth-watering mix of delectable Mexican-Asian cuisine.

Why the unusual name? According to founder Melvin Chin, this was done to create an atmosphere of unpredictability.

“It’s a way of removing expectations. If a restaurant has an Italian name, you will expect Italian food. A Chinese name, you expect Chinese food. Me, I don’t want to let people know what I’m doing, or what to expect. I prefer to just let my food do the talking,” Chin, 31, told FMT Lifestyle with a laugh.

Amazingly, Chin has no culinary background: he’s just completed his Masters in Management (MIM) at a private university here. The KL-born former barista, however, has always had dreams of having his own restaurant. “I thought it would be cool, and a great way to get girls!” he laughed.

A great lover of Mexican food, Chin soon discovered it had a lot in common with Malaysian and North Indian food that use a liberal dose of spices, especially cumin. This led to the creation of his fusion eatery here last year.

The place serves a wide range of unique and sumptuous dishes, some composed of ingredients you’d never dream of putting together.

Take the Flower Crab with Tofu and Chilli Crab Sauce Nachos for instance.

It may seem an odd blend: however, it works brilliantly. The result is a luscious snack that goes well with one of Undisclosed Location’s mezcal or tequila cocktails.

The eatery also has a wide selection of terrific tasting tacos: Japanese Namban Chicken Tacos, Chili Cilantro Lime Prawn with Mango Salsa Taco, or the sumptuous Chicken Chettinadu Varuval Tacos. There are even vegetarian selections.

“Basically, this place is just full of all the foods I like,” laughed Chin, who is also the man behind Chinese restaurant ‘Rinse’ in Bandar Seri Damansara and cloud kitchen ‘Bowl Bowl.’

One of the top choices here is the Melaka Asam Fish Taco. Crispy dory fish fingers are bathed in a tangy assam sauce, and tucked into a snug tortilla bed alongside smatterings of mozzarella cheese, guacamole and salsa.

If you’re not in the mood for a full meal, enjoy their fine selection of drinks and desserts. A slice of Kahlua Tiramisu is a good choice, as is their Black Forest laced with Bacardi rum. Non-drinkers might enjoy the Crushed Oreo Cheesecake or the exotic Longan Tau Fu Fah cake.

Undisclosed Location uses 100% halal ingredients, and all their food is pork free. They also pride themselves on being animal-friendly: mention ‘with pets’ in your reservation, and they will prepare a good spot for you to dine with your animal companion.

The unique décor here is a fitting reflection of its owner’s personal tastes. Some of its walls sport eclectic portraits, and a large sculpture of a nude man grappling with a monster takes pride of place in the outdoor dining area. A few leaves have been strategically placed to keep things Umum. This, Chin explains, depicts the legend of Theseus and the Minotaur.

“I originally wanted this place to be a museum of art. So I parked all my favourite art pieces here. I don’t know, maybe it’s too ‘cincai?’ Now I’m the Chinese owner of a Mexican restaurant with Greek mythology decorations!” he quipped.

Overall, Chin hopes guests will have a good time at Undisclosed Location, and appreciate the versatility of local cuisine.

“Malaysian food can be plated and served in so many different ways. I hope our guests will be adventurous, and try out new ways of eating classic foods!” he said.

Undisclosed Location

1, Jalan SS4C/5

Taman Rasa Sayang

47301 Petaling Jaya

Selangor

Business Hours:

12pm-10pm: Monday-Thursday

11am-11pm: Friday-Sunday

Closed: Tuesdays

Visit their website or follow ‘Undisclosed Location’ on Facebook and Instagram.