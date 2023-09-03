Surrounded by lush greenery, the park is an ideal spot for those looking to spend some quality time in nature.

KLANG: Towering buildings, grid-locked traffic and smoke-filled air plague those who live in urban areas. And many may long for a tranquil spot where greenery abounds, and one can simply relax in silence and breathe in some fresh air.

Luckily, Klang folks have such a place in Taman Rakyat. Nestled in Taman Sri Andalas, the park is an oasis in the neighbourhood and spans approximately 81 acres.

On a public holiday earlier this month, FMT Lifestyle visited Taman Rakyat. Although it was still early in the morning and drizzling, there was a steady stream of visitors – from senior citizens to children – flocking to the park.

The popularity of Taman Rakyat is unsurprising – the park is a breath of fresh air (literally) in rapidly developing Klang.

As one walks around, tall trees provide shade and the melodious chirping of birds are particularly soothing.

In one corner is a pond, home to a variety of fishes and some tortoises. It’s a serene spot, perfect for those who want some quiet time alone.

In the mornings, there are different group activities such as Zumba or tai chi. Or you can simply take a leisurely stroll, a brisk walk or a jog – it’s really up to the individual.

There are different tiers to the track at this park and the first one is approximately one kilometre. There are also signboards around the track to indicate how many steps you’ve taken – it’s a great motivating factor to keep going especially if you’re thinking of quitting. However, if you do need a break, there are benches aplenty where you can rest.

Those who want something more challenging can choose the second or third tiers. However, it is said that these routes can be deserted at times, so it’s best to go with a friend or two.

The park also has a playground for the kids where they can run and jump and scream to their heart’s content! If you’re looking for an activity for the whole family, how about a game of badminton?

Taman Rakyat is well-maintained and clean, with facilities such as toilets and a surau. There are generally more senior citizens at the park on weekdays, while the younger crowd pours in on weekends and public holidays.

It is also heartwarming to see that the crowd is multi-racial, reflecting the spirit of “Satu Malaysia”.

Among the regular visitors is 66-year-old Leong Foong Kiew, who has come here for approximately 20 years. Leong, who works in a factory, comes to the park at least twice a week for tai chi.

“I come from Terengganu and had no friends. When I started coming here, I made a lot of friends,” she said.

Meanwhile, semi-retired Lem Lye Hoo, 58, shared that he has observed an increasing number of visitors over time. He has been coming to the park for five years now.

“They are of different races – Malay, Indian, and Chinese – and that’s good,” he said, adding that he walks and jogs here daily, and has noticed an improvement in his health.

A similar sentiment was echoed by retiree Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam, 68. He too has been coming to Taman Rakyat almost daily for the past five years. And he too has experienced the health benefits of regular walks.

“It’s a place where there are very good recreation facilities, a place to destress and enjoy the scenery,” he said, adding that the town council should be lauded for overseeing it so well.

“I’m grateful to get to use the facilities in Taman Rakyat, which I don’t think many places have. So, all you folks in Klang, please, if you have the time, come over and enjoy the lush greenery and ambiance here,” he said.

You will likely leave Taman Rakyat feeling rejuvenated and grateful that certain good things in life – like the existence of a park and a chance to breathe in fresh air – are still free.