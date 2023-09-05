Entrepreneur will compete with participants from more than 60 countries at the Mrs World pageant in Las Vegas from Jan 14-21, 2024.

KUALA LUMPUR: Vanishaantini MM Pellayrameas, 27, an entrepreneur from Seremban, has been crowned Mrs Malaysia World 2023.

The wife of a dentist won RM10,000 cash, a jewellery set worth RM25,000 and an all-expenses paid trip to represent Malaysia at the Mrs World contest in Las Vegas Jan 14-21, 2024.

Vanishaantini will compete with participants from more than 60 countries at the Mrs World pageant, the first and oldest for married women in the world, Harveen Kaur, national director of Mrs Malaysia World and managing director of Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd, said today.

At the Mrs Malaysia World 2023 pageant held here on Sunday, TV producer, presenter and singer Laxmi Baker, 44, from Ipoh was adjudged the first runner-up; digital marketer Nerin Kaur, 31, from Kuala Lipis, Pahang, as the second runner-up and sports medicine doctor Dr Malini Karupiah, 44, from Ipoh, the third runner-up.

Mrs World 2022, Sargam Koushal of India, was also present at the event.

Harveen Kaur said 2023 marks the fifth anniversary of Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd. The company was founded in 2018 by Dr Kattayat Mohandas, a renowned anaesthetist based in Kuala Lumpur.