LONDON: The Rolling Stones are set to announce “Hackney Diamonds”, their first album of original music for 18 years.

The band, who formed more than six decades ago, heralded a “new album, new music, new era,” on X, formerly Twitter, with details to be revealed on Wednesday.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – the surviving core of the band – will be interviewed by Jimmy Fallon in Hackney, east London, streamed online at 1330 GMT, according to a skit featuring the US chat show host answering a call on the “Stones Phone”.

Music fans have been awaiting the announcement since a cryptic advertisement appeared in a local newspaper last month, with references to some of the band’s biggest tracks and the name of the new album.

Clips of a new song, “Angry”, have also been posted on a website called “don’tgetangrywithme.com“.

The album will be the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.