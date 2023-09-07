This restobar in Damansara Jaya aims to evoke the excitement of night camping in a cosy and comfortable dining space.

[NON-HALAL]

PETALING JAYA: The sun is setting but at BlackCamp, things are just starting to get really interesting.

Not many places can boast of having their own moon, but this restaurant and bar in Damansara Jaya can. Visitors here dine and chat beneath the radiance of this large lustrous orb, making it a great spot for a romantic evening or memorable evening out with friends.

What exactly is the moon in BlackCamp made of? Not actual moon rocks, that’s for certain: but brand advisor Jackson Kim is tight-lipped, preferring to keep an air of mystery. He does say, however, that its distinctive golden glow is created from about 10-30 bulbs.

According to him, the idea behind BlackCamp’s distinctive atmosphere came from a trip to China that its founders (who prefer to be known as Joe, Ray and William) undertook a few years ago. There, they had many adventures, including camping under the moonlight.

Moonstruck and motivated, the trio brought the concept back to their homeland, and BlackCamp opened its doors in January of this year.

In accordance with its ‘moonlight camping’ theme, much of its décor evokes the excitement of a night in the wilderness. Fairy lights, a camping staple, light up its exterior, while its interior is lush with greenery. Tent-like canopies are strung from many of its walls.

Much of BlackCamp’s seating is camping-style chairs: there’s even a special camping zone on rocky ground. Each table is lit up by a miniature moon lamp!

Practicality and safety rules mean you can’t light an actual campfire inside, but this venue has the next best thing: a flickering and fiery image of kindled flames against a scenic night background, projected on a huge LCD screen.

Of course, nothing beats camping under the actual moon: but Kim said there are many benefits to coming here as well. For one thing, you never have to worry about bad weather or outdoor pests.

“At dinner hours, this is a great place for families to spend time with each other. Then at night, after our kitchen closes, it becomes a wonderful environment for people to chill, have a few drinks together.”

Most of the food at BlackCamp is simple but satisfying, reminiscent of slightly elevated pub food. Portions are generous, and better when shared.

One of the top choices here is the Tomahawk Pork Chop, a behemoth of a meal served with potato salad and vegetables. The succulent meat, which is marinated in soy and mustard, is tender and flavourful.

Use your knife or fork if you must, but the best way to enjoy this is with your bare hands: the narrow, curved bones at its bottom make for an excellent handle. It is served with black pepper sauce and Chilean mustard.

Lovers of Italian food may particularly enjoy this place, which serves about six kinds of pasta. The most popular, however, has to be the Smoked Salmon Pasta, which blends two maritime delicacies, salmon and squid ink, into a delectable dish that’s sure to please.

If in a group, go for the satisfying BlackCamp Pork Pizza which combines sliced onions, mushrooms and zesty capsicum with a trifecta of porky toppings: sliced ham, bacon and luncheon meat. Cheese-holics, on the other hand, may find the Deep-Fried Pork Burger more to their liking: pork patties in charcoal-grilled buns, slathered generously with cheese sauce.

If drinks are what you’re after, stop by the bar, which looks as though it’s been carved out of the surrounding rock. A wide selection of beverages and cocktails are available: wet your whistle while enjoying the live music performed here every night.

Kim hopes their guests enjoy their time here, and that their service will leave them feeling…over the moon.

“We think this concept is pretty unique. There may be other camping themed places in Malaysia, but we are the first to bring the idea of dining under the moon to this area,” said Kim.

“We hope that people come here with smiles on their faces, and leave with the happiest of memories.”

BlackCamp (NON-HALAL)

Lot 1077C, Jalan Jenjarum

Kg Kayu Ara

Damansara Jaya

47400 Petaling Jaya

Selangor

Business Hours:

3.30pm-1.30am Daily

Follow BlackCamp on Facebook and Instagram.