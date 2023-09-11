KUALA LUMPUR: Nestled in Bandar Sri Damansara is a plot of well-kept land filled with flowers, herbs and vegetables such as corn, pumpkin and brinjal. It’s a cosy place, made even lovelier with a gazebo and a fountain.

In one corner, there are also decorative items made with recycled items like empty canisters. There is also a tap where water flows out of a bottle instead of a faucet!

On a bright Saturday morning, gardeners can be seen tending to their individual plots and chatting happily with each other. This sense of camaraderie, especially in an urban area, is as refreshing as the place itself.

Welcome to Bandar Sri Damansara (BSDRA) SRINITI Community Garden.

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, the chairman of the garden, Thong Koon Choon, shared that the garden started approximately 10 years ago and since 2019, it has been under the purview of the Bandar Sri Damansara Residents’ Association.

They currently have close to 40 members. “They come from all races, all backgrounds and genders,” said the 68-year-old.

Thong revealed that the name ‘SRINITI’ was coined from the words “serene”, “Sri Damansara” and “community” – an apt name indeed, given how tranquil the place is.

Weekends are peak time for their gardeners, he added, and they occasionally have potluck gatherings.

“It’s brought people together. Especially when you are heading towards retirement, you need to keep yourself active as well as mobile. This is a good place for people in that category.

“But also, having said that, we have young people who are very interested in gardening and farming coming here to learn,” he said.

Another fun fact about the garden? All the plants are grown without the use of pesticides. In fact, the garden also has its own compost site.

David Zon, who humorously described himself as the “grass cutter” and “leaf sweeper” of the community, shared: “After I cut the grass, I sweep it up and put it into a compost pile. That’s the easiest way of getting organic material back into the soil.”

The 63-year-old added that he, too, has witnessed how the garden has brought people from various backgrounds together.

Another member is Kim Sng, 51. She cultivated (pun intended!) an interest in gardening during the pandemic. Space, however, was a constraint as she lives in an apartment. When she found out about the garden, it was as though a prayer had been answered, she said.

Since then, she has planted different kinds of gourds and enjoys eating her own produce as well as mingling with her neighbours.

At 82 years old, Phan See is the oldest member of the garden. “I benefit from working. I enjoy working here every day,” he said, adding that he spends almost six hours in the garden daily.

He has also started a herb garden. “We’re going to cultivate more alfalfa and other herbs that are good. We are going to introduce them

Retiree Mohd Yousoff Mohd Mydin, who has been part of the community garden since it started, shared that his health has since improved significantly since he began spending time here daily.

The 75-year-old shared that he used to suffer from various ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart problems. Looking at him now, that’s hard to believe.

“As time passes by, people are getting older. Where will this generation go?” he said, speaking of those in his age bracket.

“In my opinion, it would be good to have something like this for them. So, I hope that the government will create such a space in every residential area for the elderly to do activities.”

SRINITI Community Garden OPEN DAY

Jalan Margosa SD 10/1

Bandar Sri Damansara

52200 Kuala Lumpur

Date: Sept 23

Time: 9am-12pm

