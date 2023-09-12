The television personality was earlier accused of damaging the boom gate to a residential complex.

PETALING JAYA: The prosecution has dropped a charge against television personality Awal Ashaari for committing mischief.

Awal, whose full name is Ahmad Awaluddin Ashaari, 42, was charged at the magistrates’ court here with allegedly damaging a boom gate of a residential area in Damansara.

“The complainant in this case has withdrawn the police report against Awal because the matter has been resolved. Therefore, the prosecutor withdrew the charges,” his lawyer, M Reza Hassan, said.

On May 17, 2022, Awal pleaded not guilty before magistrate Farah Azura Saad to the charge of damaging the boom gate belonging to Challis Damansara Management. The damage was said to have cost RM600.

He was charged with committing the offence at Challis Damansara guardhouse, Jalan PJU 3/30, Sunway Damansara, at 11.30am on April 16, 2022.

“Alhamdulillah, a good day for all of us. After a long time, my case has been settled as the charge against me had been withdrawn this morning.

“Thank you to all, may we be blessed by Allah. To M Reza, thank you for always having my back,” Awal said.