Located in Medan Damansara, Bircos, is where Indian cuisine takes an exciting twist with the vibrant flavours of Mexico.

[NON-HALAL]

KUALA LUMPUR: If you’re a fan of Indian food but find yourself growing weary of the same old banana leaf meals and butter chicken, head over to Bircos in Medan Damansara, where Indian cuisine gets a modern twist!

This newly opened restaurant is all about marrying the two explosive worlds of Indian and Mexican cuisine. Hence the name Bircos, a fusion of biryani and tacos.

With their grand launch just around the corner, FMT Lifestyle sampled a variety of their signature dishes.

Even for sceptics of fusion cuisine, Bircos might just surprise you. Their menu screams pure fun, and when it comes to flavours and spice, they certainly don’t hold back.

Kicking off the Indian-Mexican extravaganza is the Keema Ki Nachos, a show-stopper dish.

A waiter arrives at your table, bearing a sizzling hot griddle and gently tips a generous serving of spicy minced mutton masala and cheese onto a heap of nachos right before your eyes. Yes, that’s right, cheese!

The mutton keema, brimming with North Indian flavours, takes on a whole new dimension with that ooey-gooey cheese, and combined with the nachos as the perfect crunchy vessel to scoop it all up – what’s not to love?

It’s the ideal dish for sharing, but be warned – it will disappear in seconds!

Another crowd-pleaser, and the restaurant’s specialty, is the Beer Pani Puris.

Like most pani puris, the deep-fried shell, crafted fresh at Bircos, is filled with a potato masala infused with a medley of Indian flavours like cumin and coriander. But here’s where the fun truly begins – you receive a petite glass of beer to pour inside each shell, and the challenge is to savour it all in one glorious bite!

It’s clearly more than just an appetiser, rather an exciting experience, made for a fun time with friends. Don’t drink alcohol? Fear not! The classic pani puri liquid, known for its minty and tangy flavours is also part of the ensemble, ensuring everyone can partake in the fun.

When Bircos promised fusion, they truly meant it, and their Biryani burritos are proof of it.

Exactly as it sounds, the burrito is stuffed with flavourful North Indian biryani, featuring mutton keema masala and fresh vegetables. At first bite, the textures of fluffy basmati rice and tortilla may throw you off. But as you continue, the warm flavours of the biryani will win you over.

Be prepared to get messy. But that’s all part of the charm at Bircos, where everything is designed to be enjoyed a bit untamed.

While their fusion menu features many other dishes like Tikka Tacos and Quesadillas, you can also indulge in authentic North Indian fare like Lamb Shank Biryani, Paneer Kurkure, and Chicken Tikka Masala.

And, of course, no restaurant visit is quite complete without indulging in dessert. At Bircos, their Nest Jaamun stands out!

The dessert showcases a Middle-Eastern kunafa nest filled with homemade kulfi, an Indian ice cream; rabdi, a thick North Indian milk-based dish; and is beautifully finished with four decadent gulab jaamuns.

This is the star of the entire menu! The combination of textures is simply divine – crispy, cold, and soft, all in one heavenly bite. It’s certainly sweet, but the infusion of Indian spices like cardamom, balances it out.

A pro tip: savour it quickly, or that kulfi will start to melt!

So, if all of this doesn’t tempt you, then what will? With their recent opening, make sure to head there with friends and family before the crowds rush in.

Bircos [NON-HALAL]

9, Jalan Setiapuspa

Medan Damansara

50490 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours

12pm to 11pm (Closed on Monday)

Contact: 03-2011 2618

Follow Bircos on Instagram.