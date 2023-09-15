The free public event will feature performances, kuih-muih, traditional games, an exclusive movie screening and more.

KUALA LUMPUR: This Malaysia Day, Media Prima Berhad, one of Malaysia’s leading media groups, is organising a free picnic event featuring celebrities, performances, games, workshops and kuih-muih.

In collaboration with Keretapi Sarong 2023, the picnic is the finale of Media Prima’s Manis Pahit Bersama campaign, which aims to celebrate the festive season by bringing Malaysians together.

Known as Kuih Piknik #ManisPahitBersama, the picnic is open to the public and will take place tomorrow at Taman Kolonial, Sultan Abdul Samad Building, Kuala Lumpur from 2pm to 6pm.

Malaysians are encouraged to dress in traditional outfits and be part of an afternoon filled with a variety of activities.

Attendees can indulge in an array of kuih-muih and coffee courtesy of KUEH Café, while grooving along to performances by Keretapi Sarong, Marsha, Lost Spaces, Syafiq Farhain, Haiza and Amir Jahari.

There will also be traditional games, an ikat sarong workshop, coffee art painting showcase and appearances by radio personalities from Hot FM, Kool 101, Molek FM, FLY FM and eight FM.

Tonton, a popular streaming platform under Media Prima, will also be at the event to offer an exclusive screening of the movie ‘Doh’, as well as a celebrity meet-and-greet, featuring cast members, Syafiq Kyle, Aida Amron, Sherlyn Seo, Fabian Loo and Haris Md Noor.

To liven up the picnic event further, Tonton will hold exclusive giveaways.

Media Prima’s group managing director Rafiq Razali, said: “Kuih Piknik is our unique way to embrace the multicultural spirit that defines our country and celebrate occasions that bring us together as Malaysians.

“As the nation’s leading media group, we have the tools to create an event that helps unify Malaysians under one umbrella and inspire a sense of patriotism by celebrating the traditions and heritage of kuih, our mouth-watering Malaysian snacks and sweets.

“Whether it’s kuih lapis, ang ku kuih, or putu mayam, we cherish these delectable kuihs at all times. Organising events that unify Malaysians brings so much joy to us at Media Prima as we value diversity in our company. We look forward to seeing all of you there!”

Media Prima’s Manis Pahit Bersama campaign aims to strengthen relationships among the rakyat through Malaysians’ love for kuih. It hopes that its campaign finale will create a sense of togetherness this Malaysia Day.

KUIH PIKNIK #MANISPAHITBERSAMA

Taman Kolonial

Sultan Abdul Samad Building

Jalan Raja, Kuala Lumpur

Date: Sept 16

Time: 2pm-6pm

Learn more about the Manis Pahit Bersama campaign here.