Highlights this week include a Singaporean comedy about women in the national service, a gritty docuseries on WWII, and two ‘TMNT’ movies!

Today, Sept 15

‘Ah Girls Go Army’ (film)

In this goofy Singaporean comedy, a motley crew of teenagers must dodge physical and mental obstacles as the first female conscripts in the island republic’s national service. Also keep your eye out for the sequel on Sept 29.

‘Love at First Sight’ (film)

Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable – but love has a way of defying the odds. This romantic comedy stars Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy and Jameela Jamil.

‘Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons’, season 7 (series)

Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, and the Solomon Islands.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ (film)

The heroes in a half-shell emerge from the sewers to combat a crime wave gripping New York City in this 2014 reboot of the beloved turtle saga, which is not to be confused with the many other film and TV versions of this beloved franchise. This one stars Megan Fox and Will Arnett.

Also premiering today: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2” – the 2016 follow-up.

‘The Pacific’ (limited series)

This 10-part miniseries about US marines fighting the Japanese in the Pacific in World War II begins in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor and ends with their return home in 1945. Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are among its executive producers.

Monday, Sept 18

‘My Little Pony: Make Your Mark’, chapter 5 (series)

Who needs a proper description? It’s “My Little Pony”, the franchise that continues to bring joy to many girls, boys, women and men all around the world!

Thursday, Sept 21

‘Kengan Ashura’, season 2 (series)

The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues – without Ohma – as the mighty gladiators clash, and a shadowy figure plots a violent coup. An anime, one can only presume.

‘Scissor Seven’, season 4 (series)

In this Chinese animation, a severely wounded Seven must bounce back after a big battle to defend Chicken Island and his friends from another ruthless Shadow assassin. Something like that lah.

‘Sex Education’, season 4 (series)

It’s the final season of this popular comedy series! After the closure of Moordale, season 4 sees the characters move to the “high-tech and progressive” Cavendish Sixth Form College, where they struggle to fit in.