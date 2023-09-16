Chin Pui Ting, better known as Pudds, dons traditional costumes to teach her followers about history and culture while nurturing her love for fashion and cosplay.

PETALING JAYA: Earlier this year, Chin Pui Ting – or Pudds, as she is more popularly known on TikTok – began doing research into the traditional costumes of Malaysia.

Having studied at an international school for 11 years, Chin had never really been exposed to traditional wear. She also discovered there was a dearth of content about such clothing on social media.

So, the popular social media personality and cosplayer – who has over 640,000 followers on the video-sharing platform – reached out to a costume rental company and began producing short clips in which she models these traditional outfits.

It was the perfect addition to her oeuvre, having already built her fanbase over the years thanks to her impeccable but quirky content.

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old puts on these costumes for more than the “likes”: her goal is also to educate her followers on the history and significance of these charming cultural and historical attire.

And it all began with a comment from one of her TikTok followers. “It was like a revelation to them because they saw their mum in an old wedding photo wearing the exact same attire, but they didn’t know the significance,” Chin recalled.

“Once they heard my explanation, they were like: ‘Oh, my mum is such a cool person, such a brave and strong woman.’ It really inspired them.”

For Chin, it was a lightbulb moment: her content would not only help her be more familiar with Malaysian culture, it could also help her followers connect with their roots.

After all, “we have such an interesting history and culture that is worth learning about”, Chin noted.

‘No other country as good’

Chin’s journey as a social media influencer – which began in 2000 – may be a short one, but it came with its share of challenges.

Given her love for fashion, she originally wanted to pursue her studies in this field in Germany. But life threw a curveball her way when her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

This made an already difficult financial situation at home even harder as Chin needed to find a way to support herself, her single mother, and her grandmother.

“I took a step back to rethink what I wanted to do. At the same time, I was streaming on Twitch and Facebook, which earned me quite a substantial amount of money. Simultaneously, I started doing TikToks and worked part-time at a tech company,” she revealed.

And through this, she found a means of supporting her family that also served as a creative outlet for one of her other passions: cosplay.

Indeed, what initially drew fans and followers to her social media were the photos and videos of Chin donning vibrant costumes, accessories and makeup in the guise of popular anime characters.

“I would say my content right now is very much linked to my love for dressing up,” Chin said of her traditional turn.

For Malaysia Day today, she hopes all Malaysians will wholeheartedly embrace their respective cultures and take pride in their nation.

“There is no other country as good as what we have here. We have a community. We have great culture and great food,” she said.

“It is important to remember that, as much as the country provides for you, you should also provide your country with a little bit of patriotism in the spirit of Malaysia Day.”

Follow Pudds on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.