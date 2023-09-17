Kelantan’s Sindiyan Plantation has been certified as the largest plantation to produce the much-loved variety of this pungent fruit in the country.

PETALING JAYA: Musang King, reputed to be the most desired variety of durian, has indirectly made it to the Malaysia Book of Records.

Sindiyan Plantation, located at Kelantan’s Lojing Highlands in Gua Musang, has been certified as the largest Musang King plantation in the country. But for its CEO, Symantha Chai, this is just the beginning.

A strategic tie-up with durian exporter Hernan Corporation and the backing of private equity firm Navis Capital will lead to increased production and improvements in the value chain to raise standards.

Chai said apart from continuously expanding its acreage, Sindiyan Plantation is also developing sustainable agricultural practices “to bring positive environmental and socioeconomic impact and benefits for the local community”.

To cash in on the growing demand for durians, particularly Musang King, Sindiyan has teamed up with Hernan Corp to produce 60,000 metric tonnes of the prickly fruit annually for the export market.

Chai pointed out that before the pandemic, Malaysia exported 500 to 800 tons of frozen durians worth US$9.9 million to US$14.85 million (RM46.36 million to RM69.54 million) to China annually.

She added that apart from China, Sinidyan exports its durians to Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Hernan Corp group CEO Anna Teo said the integrated approach with Sindiyan would ensure “the highest quality at all levels of the value chain through innovation in the agricultural sector”.

With the support of Navis Capital, a Kuala Lumpur-based private equity firm, the two companies plan to modernise the entire durian value chain to raise standards for the industry.

The demand for Musang King has been rising steadily, with China being the biggest consumers. Malaysia currently meets almost 10% of China’s demand.

The Malaysia Book of Records award was presented at Sindiyan Musang King Durian Eco Park and witnessed by deputy Kelantan menteri besar Fadzli Hassan recently.