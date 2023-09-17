Kathiresh Balakrishnan, who goes by the handle Seremban Streetist, is committed to documenting the charm of his humble hometown.

SEREMBAN: For future generations of Malaysians curious about the country’s past, photographs hold the keys.

Kathiresh Balakrishnan, a street photographer is committed to documenting the charm of his humble hometown, Seremban, one frame at a time.

Better known by his social media handle Seremban Streetist, Kathiresh jumped into the world of photography in 2019 and hasn’t looked back.

“Since childhood, this has been my town,” said the 32-year-old.

“I remember how Seremban used to be in the 1990s and how much it has grown since. What it has lost, what it has gained, I’ve witnessed it all – from shops closing down, to next generations taking over their family businesses. I really feel a soul connection to this place,” he added with a smile.

In Kathiresh’s eyes, his hometown will remain forever special.

“Seremban is like a mini Malaysia,” he shared, adding that it’s a town where the nation’s multiculturalism shines.

“Over the years I’ve noticed that all three races have prominent architecture, food and history in Seremban. And, it’s been like this since the beginning when it was a mining town.”

Kathiresh, a weekday physiotherapist and weekend street photographer, began his photographic journey in Seremban through a chance encounter.

He said he had come across a shoplot with yellow shutters next to the old market. While he was initially drawn by its facade, what later caught his eye was an elderly man seated on his motorbike right in front of the shop.

“I asked if I could take a picture of him, and he immediately said ‘yes, go ahead’.” In fact, the uncle, the owner of the shop, even struck a pose for Kathiresh.

The uncle told him his shop was older than himself, as it was originally run by his parents.

While this was a random shot, about one year later, Kathiresh received unexpected news that the uncle had passed away.

A family member of the uncle said they had seen a photo of the man on Kathiresh’s social media account. They themselves did not have any pictures of him in his shop.

“Turns out, he never let anyone take his picture. In a way, that incident gave me a meaning and a purpose,” shared Kathiresh.

“What you see today might not be there tomorrow. It was from this incident that I decided to document Seremban and its people through my photos.”

With Seremban being a small town, has Kathiresh ever considered exploring beyond its borders?

“Yes, but every time I go elsewhere to take photos, it always inspires me to come back to Seremban to take more pictures. And true enough, I always find something new to capture.”

As a street photographer, Kathiresh shared that there are certain ethics one must follow.

“I would say it’s like an unwritten rule. We don’t take pictures of the homeless or beggars or of anyone in what would be an embarrassing situation.”

He also shared that respecting the wishes of the subject is important. “If we do take candid pictures, we always show it to them and ask for their permission to post,” he said. “If they say no, we’ll delete it right away.”

Street photography, though initially a hobby, has played a pivotal role in Kathiresh’s life, helping him conquer social anxiety.

“Since young, I was always afraid to talk to strangers. When I first got my camera, I tried all types of photography – landscape, cars, but street photography challenged me, which I liked.”

Also, engaging with people from all walks of life had a profound impact on his outlook. “All those stereotypes you’re taught are wrong. At the end of the day, we’re all quite similar to each other.'”

So what does he hope to achieve from documenting Seremban?

“This town is changing rapidly,” he noted. “I recently stumbled upon old pictures of Seremban from the 1960s and 1970s, and they transported me to a different time.

“What’s on the internet lives forever. Maybe in 50 years, my photos will inspire others to contribute to the city.

“I also share stories about the people in my pictures, so I’m hoping that Seremban Streetist becomes a lasting memory book of this town that will live on past my lifetime.”

Follow Seremban Streetist on Instagram