Dall-E is an intelligent image generation tool that will be integrated into ChatGPT Plus.

PARIS: DALL-E is a platform that converts text into images. OpenAI is claiming that DALL-E 3will offer far more nuance, detail and contextualization for the images it generates than the version currently online.

Its integration into ChatGPT Plus offers a number of advantages. Firstly it opens up this technology to a wider audience, enabling more people to try out the possibilities offered by DALL-E.

But the real plus is that ChatGPT will actually help you to write more precise and appropriate prompts for the images you want to create.

Without being an expert, you’ll be able to ask it to refine your requests or enrich them with more detail so that the image creation tool can be used to optimum effect.

It should be noted, however, that DALL-E 3 will not be able to generate images featuring public figures when their names are clearly mentioned in the request.

Furthermore, the programme has been trained not to create images directly inspired by the style of living artists.

This comes at a time when some artists have filed a lawsuit against Midjourney, another image generator, accused of using copyrighted images to train their models.

DALL-E 3 is set to be available in October for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, but no date has been given for the release of its free public version.