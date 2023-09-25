Work is set to resume after a months-long stoppage paralysed the film and TV business.

WASHINGTON: US president Joe Biden welcomed today a tentative deal for striking Hollywood writers to resume work after a months-long stoppage that paralysed the film and TV business.

“I applaud the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for reaching a tentative agreement that will allow writers to return to the important work of telling the stories of our nation, our world – and of all of us,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden said the deal included “assurances” about the use of artificial intelligence, adding that it “did not come easily”.

But he added that it was a “testament to the power of collective bargaining” between employers and unions.

The president also used the Hollywood deal to underscore his call for autoworkers to get a “fair share” of profits in their separate strike against the country’s “Big 3” vehicle makers.

Biden is set to travel to the picket line in Detroit tomorrow in solidarity with auto employees.

“I urge all employers to remember that all workers – including writers, actors, and autoworkers – deserve a fair share of the value their labour helped create,” the president said.