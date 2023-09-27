FMT reader Prem Kaur has penned a beautiful poem to honour the search-and-rescue canine who was put to sleep on Sept 18 due to lymphoma cancer.

PETALING JAYA: On Dec 16, less than three weeks before the New Year, a landslide took place in Batang Kali, Selangor. It was a tragedy that devastated the nation.

Malaysians eventually learnt that the disaster claimed the lives of 31 people, including 13 children.

But in the midst of despair, a small ray of light emerged: a pack of search-and-rescue dogs quickly won the hearts of Malaysians as they tirelessly joined their human counterparts to locate victims.

Among them was a handsome English Springer Spaniel named Blake. It was even reported that he keeled over from exhaustion during the mission.

In January, Blake – alongside three of his furry colleagues, Lady, Grouse and Pop – were awarded “Golden Performance” medals by local government development minister Nga Kor Ming, who also presented certificates of appreciation to the firefighters involved in the search and rescue.

Sadly, on Aug 15, Blake was diagnosed with stage-4 lymphoma cancer. In the subsequent weeks, his condition deteriorated as the cancer aggressively spread throughout his body.

The good, good boy was euthanised on Sept 18.

The local government development ministry shared in a Facebook post that in addition to the Batang Kali landslide, Blake had also been involved in operations to detect victims of a flood at Kampung Temelong in Pahang; a drowning incident at Kampung Kenangan in Selangor; and a water-surge incident at Titi Hayun in Kedah.

In recognition of his bravery, one FMT reader, Prem Kaur, has penned a touching tribute to our four-legged hero titled “Ode to Tuan Blake”. Goodbye, sweet Blake, and thank you for your service.

‘Ode to Tuan Blake’ by Prem Kaur

Tuan Blake,

We welcomed you in our house

During the Batang Kali incident

Waiting and watching you and your five friends in action

You worked so hard to search, and search you did

Your paws covered with mud from the landslide

Your body tired, you worked tirelessly, you even fainted

You are my hero, Malaysia’s hero

We love you, cherish memories of you

Blake, it’s difficult to say goodbye to you

You have been summoned for more difficult tasks

You are special, you’re the chosen one

So I bid you farewell… for now

I will always remember you, always

You are my hero, my true Tuan, my warrior…

Love you… you will always be beautiful in my eyes