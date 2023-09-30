The once chart-topping boy band got together to record ‘Better Place’ for the soundtrack of the upcoming ‘Trolls’ film.

LOS ANGELES: Boy band NSYNC has released their first song in more than 20 years, reuniting to record “Better Place” for the soundtrack of the upcoming “Trolls” movie.

The teen idols had teased getting the band back together starting last month, before appearing as a unit at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they presented a prize to Taylor Swift to her millennial heart’s delight and that of fans worldwide.

The new track is a throwback to the danceable bubblegum pop of the late ’90s and early 2000s that saw NSYNC soar to fame.

The members behind smash songs including “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and “Bye Bye Bye” have appeared together in the past, but this was the first new music drop since their 2001 album “Celebrity”.

In 2002, Justin Timberlake announced he was going solo, and member Lance Bass said in 2007 the group – which also included members JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick – had officially disbanded.

“It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it,” Timberlake later said of his decision.

“I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

Timberlake, now 42, has been involved with the “Trolls” franchise since 2016, and the soundtrack for the first film included his hit single “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, for which he nabbed an Oscar nomination.

“Better Place” gives all five members a moment in the sun, while Timberlake helms the chorus.

“When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special,” Timberlake posted on Instagram recently, teasing the new track.