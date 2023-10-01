Fresh fare this week includes a documentary on football’s biggest superstar, new episodes of ‘Lupin’, and all 7 seasons of the hit HBO series ‘True Blood’.

Today, Oct 1

• ‘A Werewolf Boy’ (film)

After moving to the countryside to cope with an illness, a city girl befriends a mute boy whom she believes has been raised by wolves. A romantic(!) K-drama.

• ‘Lost in the Stars’ (film)

Fifteen days after his wife mysteriously vanishes during their anniversary trip, He Fei meets a strange woman claiming to be his spouse. This 2022 Chinese crime-mystery flick stars Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni and Janice Man.

• ‘Mechamato The Animated Series’, season 2 (series)

Malaysian series alert! As an army of robots wreak havoc on the city after their prison spaceship crashes into Earth, Amato discovers MechaBot, a special automaton with unique abilities, and uses it to save humanity! Whooooo!

• ‘True Blood’, season 1-7 (series)

This hit HBO series filled with vampires (and eventually werewolves, witches and whatnot) makes its way to the streamer. Join Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer and Alexander Skarsgård across 80 episodes of this cult fan favourite.

Wednesday Oct 4

• ‘Beckham’ (documentary)

With never before-seen-footage, this docuseries on the titular David follows the former Manchester United player’s meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football superstardom.

Thursday, Oct 5

• ‘Everything Now’ (series)

After months in recovery for an eating disorder, 16-year-old Mia devises a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences to make up for lost time. Sophile Wilde, recently seen scaring the socks off audiences in “Talk To Me”, stars.

• ‘Lupin’, part 3 (series)

Omar Sy returns in new episodes of this hit series! As the media and police look to Claire and Raoul, an on-the-run Assane schemes to protect them from afar – but old foes are eager to thwart his plans.

Friday, Oct 6

• ‘Ballerina’ (film)

Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, ex-bodyguard Ok-ju sets out to fulfill her last wish: sweet, sweet revenge. A K-thriller.

• ‘Fair Play’ (film)

An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a newly engaged couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement. This thriller stars Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, and Eddie Marsan (who?).

Saturday, Oct 7

• ‘Strong Girl Nam-soon’ (series)

This K-comedy introduces viewers to the titular Nam-soon who, gifted with superhuman strength, returns to Korea to find her birth family – only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power.