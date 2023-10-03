Off Johor’s eastern coast are many beautiful islands, some uninhabited, which you must visit on your next holiday.

PETALING JAYA: The next time you’re planning a vacation, consider making a trip to Mersing in Johor, or rather, the islands within reach of this seaside town. Out of the string of islands scattered along its coast, 13 are accessible to tourists.

These islands often come with pristine beaches, crystal clear waters as well as beautiful reefs that you can see while snorkelling or diving.

FMT Lifestyle visited five of these islands recently. Here are some highlights which may have you planning your next beachside getaway.

1. Pulau Harimau

Don’t fret about the name – there are no tigers on the island! Its shape allegedly resembles that of a tiger when viewed from the air.

Why visit Pulau Harimau? Well, it is a place of great beauty, untouched by the pollution Malaysians have unfortunately grown used to.

The waters surrounding the island are a clear blue, and it is quite possible to see the reefs below and the plethora of fish swimming around.

While it is not possible to stay overnight on the island, many tourists drop by here to visit Gua Harimau, an explorable sea cave you can actually swim into.

Those brave enough may even climb up the sides of the cave to reach a ledge from which they can dive into the water below. Splash!

2. Pulau Rawa

Given that some people have compared Pulau Rawa to the world-famous Maldives, you can bet that this island is quite the natural gem.

Considered to be private property of the Johor royal family, visitors are still welcome to its white, sandy beaches.

Some locals call the island “Pulau Merpati Putih” (White Dove Island) due to the large avian population that live here.

Unlike Pulau Harimau, Pulau Rawa is home to a few resorts, often patronised by holidaying Singaporeans.

Aside from seaside activities, tourists can explore the jungle covering much of the island. Birdwatchers are sure to have a field day here.

3. Pulau Hujung

Previously marked on some maps as Pulau Babi Hujung, Pulau Hujung is an uninhabited island with few signs of civilisation, if at all.

Yet, this is perfect if you wish to get away from hectic city life, or just humanity in general.

The island is surrounded by chains of coral reefs, visible just by swimming a short distance away from the shore.

With a good pair of goggles, you’ll be able to see the rich array of marine life living just beneath the surface. Beware the army of sea urchins that will punish you for stepping on them!

People staying in resorts on other islands often drop by here for picnics. Once again, bring your own food or you will be going hungry.

4. Pulau Tengah

If you’ve got money to spend, consider Pulau Tengah for your next holiday destination.

One of the bigger islands in the area, Pulau Tengah is home to a top-tier resort, visited largely by foreign tourists.

It’s amazing how you can easily see fish visiting the island’s waters, with whole schools visible from the shore. There are sharks here too but don’t worry, these are practically harmless and they are a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

There is also a turtle sanctuary which you can visit to learn more about Malaysia’s endangered turtle population and what you can do to help ensure their survival.

5. Pulau Besar

Previously known as Pulau Babi Besar, the current name correctly indicates that this is also among the larger islands off Mersing.

That said, size is relative and the island spans a whopping total of 4km only, but it is true that Pulau Besar is the most-populated island in the area.

The villagers living here may tell you tales of how it was once used as a pirate hideout, but these days, there are resorts here instead of pirate dens.

There is an abandoned resort on the northwest side of the island, and adventure seekers sometimes explore the ruins.

The still-functioning resorts on the other side of the island are still worth a stay for sure. Apparently, one of the jetties here frequently appears in Malay telenovelas!