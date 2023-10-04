A soak in the PODS bath at the Apollo Men’s Wellness Centre will reverse your sluggishness and soreness and help you regain your vitality.

KUALA LUMPUR: If like many Malaysians, you are desk bound all day, live in a polluted city and don’t exercise on a daily basis, you likely feel sluggish, have sore muscles and seldom enjoy a good night’s sleep.

It is also likely that you are experiencing hypoxia, a medical term to describe a condition where your cells do not receive the oxygen it needs to function at its best.

When deprived of oxygen, your body cells produce lactic acid instead, leading to muscle soreness and tiredness.

“Research shows that even mild oxygen deficiency can impair memory and modify your mood. Our brain uses most of the oxygen we breathe, which leaves minimum oxygen for regular bodily functions,” said Dr Nadzri, an anti-ageing and functional medicine practitioner.

Nadzri is also the founder of the state-of-the-art Apollo Men’s Wellness Centre located in Kuala Lumpur.

However, a groundbreaking technology called the Personalised Oxygen Delivery System or PODS by IDUNN® can reverse the ill effects of hypoxia on the body.

IDUNN® is an innovative company that believes health and wellness go hand in hand. Their signature PODS has made it possible to bring the life-giving element of oxygen-structured water, in its most stable form, directly to your cells.

“Our studies show that regular usage of PODS will enhance your overall performance by improving the primary fuel delivery mechanism which reduces lactic acid accumulation and improves muscle recovery,” said Nadzri, adding that numerous scientific papers have shown that a lack of oxygen is the beginning of many chronic and acute diseases.

Soaking in the PODS bath for just 50 minutes daily, will show amazing benefits within 14-20 days. Here are some of the benefits.

Detoxification, exfoliation, and hydration

PODS uses a trademarked electrolysis process to improve your topwater’s oxygen level by more than 200%.

These “oxygen species” can penetrate deep into the skin’s pores due to their small size and high pressure, eliminating pollutants, carrying oxygen for enhanced metabolism, gently exfoliating the skin, and boosting moisture for dry skin.

Enhanced metabolism and circulation through a sustained ‘sauna effect’

Rather than floating to the surface and increasing the flow of heat back into the environment, the “oxygen species” from PODS remains in the water, preserving heat in the tub and around the body.

Contained heat energy gives the user a consistent warmth throughout the body. It intensifies the sauna effect, allowing for more effective absorption of moisture, improved circulation, the release of toxins, and increased cardiovascular activity.

This enhanced circulation helps promote cell growth, reduce scars and skin defects as well as smooth out wrinkles and crow’s feet.

What PODS does for you

Regular usage of PODS will achieve the following:

Revitalise and rejuvenate: oxygen revitalises mitochondria, the energy centre of your cells.

oxygen revitalises mitochondria, the energy centre of your cells. Regenerate and repair: oxygen increases stem cell activation and heals injuries.

oxygen increases stem cell activation and heals injuries. Reset and restore: oxygen resets your hormonal balance and reduces inflammation.

oxygen resets your hormonal balance and reduces inflammation. Recovery: oxygenation increases muscle tissue recovery post-exercise and reduces lactic acidosis in the body.

oxygenation increases muscle tissue recovery post-exercise and reduces lactic acidosis in the body. Relax: oxygen balances your autonomic nervous system setting and calms you down.

“PODS is a global phenomenon that is about to explode and we are the only ones in Asia who have it at our Apollo centre in Kuala Lumpur,” said Nadzri.

Besides Malaysia, the technology is available overseas in Hungary, Germany, France, Andorra, Italy, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the United States and Canada.

So exceptional are the results of PODS that it is used by a string of celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Steve Hanks, Usher, Keanu Reeves, Leonardo D’Caprio, Dana White, Cindy Crawford and Carla Burni.

Those interested in regaining the vitality and radiance of their youth are advised to make an appointment with Nadzri at the Apollo Men’s Wellness Centre for a thorough health assessment before signing up for PODS.

Apollo Men’s Wellness Centre

The Starhill

16-18 UG

Bukit Bintang

55100 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 11.00am-8:00pm daily

Contact: 011-27208350