Optimus – a two-legged, autonomous droid – was originally created to perform repetitive, boring or dangerous tasks… but has learnt a thing or two in the past year.

Last October, Tesla caused a sensation by unveiling Optimus, its ambitious humanoid robot prototype, with the aim of one day having it perform logistical tasks typically carried out by humans.

One year on, Optimus has made considerable progress, and can now sort different objects before taking a yoga break!

This versatile, two-legged, autonomous robot takes the form of a human, with its head, four limbs and five fingers on each hand. It is expected to measure around 1.7m and weigh just under 60kg.

In a video recently posted online, Tesla demonstrates that Optimus has made considerable progress in just one year, since it can now perform several tasks perfectly autonomously.

The robot’s neural network enables it to recognise and control its limbs in space. It can move to a given point and sort objects according to shape or colour, without help from anyone else.

It can also mix them up again if necessary. Amusingly, this robot can also relax after its efforts by performing yoga-like poses while standing on one leg.

Optimus was originally designed to perform repetitive, often boring or even dangerous tasks. In practice, it could just as easily run errands as help carry heavy loads or screw in bolts.

But all this remains science-fiction: for the moment, no information has been provided on its potential production, launch or commercial use. Optimus will probably find use on Tesla’s production lines, to sort or assemble certain parts.

Humanoid robot projects are multiplying, the idea being to create flexible, intelligent machines that can eventually replace humans in repetitive, thankless tasks. In addition to Tesla, other American companies working on this type of technology include Boston Dynamics and Figure.

Elsewhere, Chinese tech firm Xiaomi is working on a robot capable of recognising individuals, as well as their expressions and emotions. Combined with artificial intelligence, these robots could one day interact with humans.