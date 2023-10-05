‘Eye on the Tiger’ showcases stunning images by photographers from all over the world in an effort to save the critically endangered Malayan tiger.

PETALING JAYA: Estimated to number fewer than 100 in the wild, the Malayan tiger is on the brink of extinction. Could photographs be the key to saving Malaysia’s national symbol?

Organised by the Save Wild Tigers foundation, the “Eye on the Tiger” exhibition in Kuala Lumpur sees photographers from all over the world uniting to help the critically endangered species.

The event, touted as the world’s largest tiger photo exhibition, features more than 80 images of Malayan tigers by over 30 renowned photographers, including two Malaysians – all with the aim of shedding light on the plight of these magnificent animals.

The images are also for sale. Proceeds will go to The Habitat Foundation, which is committed to preserving biodiversity and nurturing green financing avenues in Pahang, as well as Rimau, which is committed to putting an end to tiger-poaching activities.

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, veteran photojournalist SC Shekar recounted his remarkable journey into the heart of the Malaysian rainforest in the 1980s.

“This image was taken in 1987 in an orang asli village in Jerantut, Pahang,” he said, standing in front of his iconic tiger capture. “While staying with them for about two weeks, they told me about a tiger that had been killing their dogs.

“At first, I was a little afraid because this was quite deep in the jungle,” he recalled. “We waited for four nights for this tiger. I only had two seconds to take the picture, and I got it.”

According to him, the original image was blurry, but “35 years later, thanks to technology, we were able to restore it”.

Shekar, who began working as a photojournalist in the ’70s, stressed that there is a pressing need for conservation efforts.

“When I go up in the air as an aerial photographer, I witness the state of our rainforests. There’s not much left. We have greenery mainly from monoculture, oil pumps and rubber estates, but pristine rainforests are dwindling.

“It’s not enough for a tiger to survive,” he cautioned.

Recently, the Pahang government announced that it has gazetted more than 1,340 sq km of land for a wildlife reserve – a solid step towards the conservation of the Malayan tiger and other endangered animals.

But as poaching activities escalate and rainforests continue to diminish, it is clear that even more efforts need to be made.

“Right now, Pahang is doing their part, which is fantastic, but we need Terengganu and Kelantan to follow suit,” Shekar added.

‘A brighter future’

Sanjitpaal Singh, a local award-winning wildlife photographer with 21 years of experience capturing images in the Malaysian rainforests, has two on display at the exhibition.

“What you’re standing in front of is a beautiful image of a Malayan tiger – a view that is becoming so scarce,” he pointed out.

“Every day in the forest, we see less of them, we see signs of less of them, and we hear less of them. This image represents a pensive tiger looking for a brighter future.”

The 40-year-old also shared about the unique challenges of his craft. “In the dense forest, with ever-changing weather and terrain, capturing a true wildlife species is exceptionally difficult.

“We approach our subjects discreetly, avoiding the use of sounds or baits, to truly reflect the essence of the species in the wild.”

Save Wild Tigers is an international organisation based in the UK and founded by Simon Clinton, who grew up in Malaysia. Its mission? To prevent the global extinction of the wild tiger.

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, Clinton explained the crucial role of photographs in raising awareness, saying: “In Malaysia, without radical action, Malayan tigers could be extinct within 10 years.

“If that’s the case, these photos are a reminder of what the next generation may have – just images of tigers.”

As visitors marvel at these majestic beasts through the lens of the dedicated photographers, the urgent need for greater conservation efforts becomes clear.

As Clinton noted: “If we can’t save the world’s most popular species, what hope is there for the rest?”

‘Eye on the Tiger’

Where and when:

The Arium @ Starhill (until Sunday, Oct 8)

Lot 10 Shopping Centre (Oct 9-22)

The Atrium (Ground Floor) @ Starhill

181, Jalan Bukit Bintang,

Kuala Lumpur

Lot 10

50, Jalan Bukit Bintang,

Kuala Lumpur