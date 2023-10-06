PETALING JAYA: As the world seeks cleaner and more sustainable alternatives to conventional fossil fuel-powered vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs) have taken centre stage, promising reduced emissions as a significant step towards a greener planet.

While the momentum behind this electric revolution continues to build, it is important that the world’s biggest and most influential brands start taking the lead.

On Aug 14, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur unveiled the latest All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQE for its limousine service.

This move towards sustainable transportation is a partnership between Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, NZ Wheels, and Metro Travel & Tours, emphasising the commitment to both luxury and environmental responsibility.

The notable attendees included Bettina Plangger, vice president sales & marketing, and Clement Yeo, corporate solutions & key account manager of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.

Joining them from NZ Wheels were chief operating officer Nithi Vegayathunam, and head of sales David Tan. Representing Metro Travel & Tours were operations managers Ang Kam Soon and Toh Sheau Jong, along with company director Lillian Yeong.

Shangri-La’s resident manager, Sachin Tyagi, and his team warmly welcomed the guests over afternoon tea at the Lobby Lounge.

Metro Travel & Tours unveiled its latest addition to the EV line-up, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ AMG Line, available at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur from September 2023.

The vehicle – sourced from NZ Wheels, a partner since 2007 – further reinforces Metro’s dedication to providing exceptional chauffeur and tour services to esteemed establishments such as embassies, corporate clients and renowned hotels like Shangri-La KL.

As part of the purchase of Mercedes-Benz EQE350+ AMG Line by Metro Travel & Tours, NZ Wheels sponsored an EV car charger in line with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative to be installed at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, aligning with the hotel’s eco-friendly efforts and sustainable practices.

The event showcased the strength of committed partnerships to shape a greener and more promising future.

Sharing his thoughts on this collaboration, Sachin Tyagi said: “Introducing our esteemed guests to the innovative Mercedes-Benz EQE limousine isn’t just about offering luxury and comfort. It represents a tangible step towards our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. This initiative is just the beginning of our journey to transition our entire limousine fleet to all-electric vehicles.”