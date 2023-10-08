Keep your wits about you when scrolling, and don’t be fooled by fake ads or messages that seem too good to be true.

Scammers aren’t short on imagination when it comes to duping gullible internet users and stealing their precious personal data. These scams can take different forms on different social networks.

On LinkedIn, for example, hackers use fake profiles to bolster their credibility and post fake job offers that are generally very well-paying. They also play heavily on users’ confusion around cryptocurrency and the lure of personal enrichment.

From their fake profiles, these scammers don’t hesitate to contact other network users via direct message to offer them a professional opportunity that’s too good to be true.

On Facebook, where they can reach a much larger community, many fraudsters concentrate on the Marketplace platform, where they operate as fake sellers. They sometimes use fake cryptocurrency advertisements as well.

In all cases, they link to fraudulent sites where user data is stolen.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, scams mainly involve fake competitions or prizes to be won online.

Finally, on all social networks, scammers sometimes draw inspiration from influencers to lure younger people, cloning existing accounts to reach out to fans in search of a bargain.

It’s important to watch out for identity theft attempts and fake accounts. Never click on a link or download a document sent by a user you don’t know or follow.

Finally, opportunities that seem too good to be true usually are, even if they seem like good deals at first sight.

To avoid having your accounts hacked, remember to activate two-step authentication for all your social logins. This could mean validating every login via SMS or a dedicated mobile application.