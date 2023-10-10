Highlights in a lighter week of premieres include Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series, a documentary on the vaping industry, and three ‘Spy Kids’ films!

Today, Oct 10

‘Last One Standing’, season 2 (series)

The hit reality competition returns: Japanese comics star in thrilling dramas, but if they’re jokes don’t land during the unscripted scenes, they’re off the show. Who will survive to earn the title of Last One Standing?

Tomorrow, Oct 11

‘Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul’ (documentary)

US electronic-cigarette company Juul was once one of the fastest-growing firms in American history – now they’re a cautionary tale.

Based on the book “Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul” by TIME health correspondent Jamie Ducharme, this four-part docuseries unpacks 20 years of Silicon Valley innovation, influence, and insanity to explain the spectacular flameout of the vaping device that almost changed everything.

‘Once Upon a Star’ (film)

In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films. Don’t miss this feel-good drama from our northern neighbour.

Thursday, Oct 12

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ (series)

Siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built a pharmaceutical company into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. However, secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying.

This limited series is the latest by Mike Flanagan, the guy behind “Midnight Mass”, “The Haunting of Hill House”, and “The Haunting of Bly Manor”.

‘Good Night World’ (series)

In this anime, four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they’ve formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game – with one another.

Friday, Oct 13

‘Spy Kids’ (film)

The mission: save their parents and stop an evil mastermind. To pull it off, these siblings must gear up with gadgets, hop the globe – and get along. Antonio Banderas and Alan Cumming are among the stars of this family-friendly comedy.

Also premiering today: “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”, and “3: Game Over”.