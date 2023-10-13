Water, soy sauce, and the oh-so-versatile egg are all you need to create this homey dish – though there are some tips and tricks you should know before you begin.

Chinese steamed eggs, also known as steamed water eggs, have long been a staple in family households, served as part of a wholesome and nutritious meal, or on its own with some rice. It’s also served often as part of an array of dishes at any economy-rice serving station.

Comforting and nourishing, this dish pairs perfectly with other umami-based ingredients that help to enhance the natural flavour of the egg. You’ll often find soy sauce spooned over the dish’s velvety surface in a thin layer, sinking seamlessly into a pool that engulfs the soft custard on first contact.

In texture, it is similar in character to the better-known chawanmushi, albeit not as soft, with a slightly more gelatinous form. There’s a reason it is often described as “silken eggs”: that very first scoop is all-telling, and that little jiggle? It’s absolutely essential as a mark of success.

As with all things seemingly simple, there are a few tricks to the trade. Here are some tips worth highlighting to get it just right:

Many say the ideal ratio is 1:2 of eggs to water, though some prefer 1:1.5 for a slightly firmer finish. It’s best to adjust based on your personal preference. Note that as eggs can vary in size, you will need to adjust the measure of water accordingly for the desired texture.

When adding water to the eggs, the water should be warm, as this helps to ensure a silky-smooth texture beneath the surface when cooked.

Before cooking, the egg and water mixture must be strained through a sieve to avoid any unwanted clumps produced by the external membrane of the egg.

After passing the egg and water mixture through a sieve, bubbles will appear on the surface of the eggs. If left as is, this will result in an uneven surface when cooked. The bubbles need to be removed with a spoon before cooking.

When cooking, the heat needs to be low and slow. If the heat is too high, it will likely lead to a cracked surface, or cook the eggs too aggressively and unevenly.

Other notes worth sharing:

Sample the soy

Different brands have different flavour profiles; some are deeper in flavour and more acidic in character, while others are lighter and carry a more umami-based note, similar to Japanese soy sauces.

You want the latter, as this tends to complement the egg better. Otherwise, test before adding to the egg, and play with what suits your personal palate best.

Test the heat

No matter what you use to steam the eggs (e.g. a wok or a steamer), you will need to test how the steam heats through the vessel. If the boiling water is too close to the steaming apparatus, this may accelerate the heat and cook it too quickly. If it is too far away, it softens the heat and will cause it to take a little longer to cook.

As such, it’s best to experiment with the process and test it out in smaller quantities before making bigger batches.

To celebrate World Egg Day today, there’s no better recipe or dish than this one. With no further ado:

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup warm water

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 stalk spring onion, finely sliced

salt

Method

Crack the eggs into a mixing jug or bowl. Beat vigorously for 20-30 seconds, then add salt and whisk again.

Add the warm water to the eggs and whisk for a further 20-30 seconds until lightly frothy. Pass the egg and water mixture through a sieve and into a heatproof dish or bowl. Discard any of the excess in the sieve.

Remove the bubbles on the surface of the egg and water mixture with a spoon. Then ready the dish for steaming by covering it with a cling film. Pierce the cling film with five little holes by using a fork. This will help to ensure that any water droplets do not disrupt the surface of the egg when cooking.

In a wok or a steamer, bring the water up to a medium-rolling boil. Place the dish on the steamer rack and cover with a lid. Cook for 8 minutes on a medium heat.

Turn the heat off and allow it to rest while covered for a further 3 minutes before removing the lid.

Remove the dish from the steamer and gently spoon over the soy sauce and sesame oil. Top with a final garnish of spring onions and serve at once with a simple bowl of steamed jasmine rice.

@theorangesieve serves up recipes from the heart, inspired by travels near and far. It’s all about food that humbly invites you to discover the truth about flavour: the people, the culture and the stories behind them… the kind of food that leaves you with a smile for reasons you can’t quite put your finger on.