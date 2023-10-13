These players, aged between eight to 12, are excited to test their skills on a global level at the World Cadets Chess Championship.

PETALING JAYA: Aishwarryaa Soojasan may just be nine years old, but she is already showing signs of becoming a queen of the chessboard.

The young Kuala Lumpur-born player has picked up several accolades at the game, including a Gold Medal in the Under-10 Girls Category of the Malaysian Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur School Sports Council (MSSWPKL) chess tournament this year.

And this month, Aishwarryaa will be one of nine young chess players representing Malaysia at the World Cadet Championships in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from Oct 14-27.

Aishwarryaa, who first picked up the game at six, is slightly nervous but optimistic about the championships.

“I think it will be tough, since there will be so many players coming to Egypt for this tournament. But I think I can do it,” the soft-spoken young talent said.

The World Cadets Chess Championships are part of the prestigious annual World Youth Chess Championships, which are organised by the World Chess Federation (FIDE) and open to boys and girls under the ages of 8, 10 and 12.

Representing Malaysia this year will be Al Baaqiyatus Solehah (Under-8 Girls Category), Keertieshvar Saravanan (Under-10 Boys), Nurelhelwa Hilma (Under-10 Girls), Nurelhamra Hanan (Under-12 Girls), Rumi Arjuna Malique (Under-12 Boys), Lisha Foong (Under-8 Girls), Livia Foong (Under-10 Girls), Nik Aimee Camilla binti Nik Ahmad Farouqi (Under-8 Girls) and Aishwarryaa Soojasan (Under-10 Girls).

According to Malaysia Chess Federation Head of Delegates Nik Ahmad Farouqi, Malaysia had also participated in the 2022 championships, sending a single delegate to the event in Batumi, Georgia.

This year, therefore, sees the largest Malaysian contingent ever sent for the World Cadets Chess Championship, with the country’s homegrown players involved in five of the tournament’s six categories.

Asked his thoughts on the team, Nik Ahmad said he was quite excited.

“Our players this year may seem young, but I think they are very well-prepared. They have participated in many tournament categories from week to week, and I hope they will put up a challenge on an international level,” said Nik Ahmad, who will be leading the contingent to Egypt.

He added that since the team was composed of players from Kedah, Perak, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, they had mostly been training on their own with their respective coaches.

Their training had included chess puzzles, opening and game analysis, and active tournament participation, among many other exercises.

“Tournaments like these are very useful for our young players, because they can get international exposure. It can really test their skills on a world level,” Nik Ahmad said.

“One important thing is for the team not to feel fear when facing international players with high ratings. There aren’t that many rating events in Malaysia. We should feel excited to challenge them, to prove our young Malaysians are mentally strong and can also succeed.”

The 12-day tournament will see one chess game being played every day, with a one day break halfway through.

Each match is 90 minutes with a 30-second increment per move, which means they could potentially play on for three to five hours. Nik Ahmad stressed it was important for players to keep up their spirits and mental stamina throughout.

Some of the young Malaysian contingent members FMT Lifestyle interviewed said they were thrilled to be going to Egypt to test their skills against players from all over the world. Some were even hoping there would be time to see the pyramids!

“I’ve been training very hard for the past few months, joining tournaments for experience. I’ve also been playing at home with my mother and sister,” said Nurulhamra Hanan, 12.

“I’m very excited, because I’ve never been to another country. I’ve been learning openings, and seeing my mistakes,” said Nik Aimee Camilla @ Mimi, 7.

“When I grow up, I want to be a chess grandmaster,” quipped Foong Lisha, 7.

Here’s wishing our Malaysian contingent all the best for the World Cadet Chess Championships in Egypt. Malaysia is rooting for you!