Gerai Pak Habib Sri Lalang is swamped at lunchtime by locals and tourists who come for the stall’s array of authentic local fare.

MERSING: Any true Malaysian foodie knows that the best-tasting food isn’t found in high-end restaurants. On the contrary, culinary treasures abound in the most unexpected of places, such as simple roadside stalls in quiet coastal towns.

One such spot is Gerai Pak Habib Sri Lalang in Mersing, Johor.

Why is that? To be fair, the stall does have a good location, right next to a main road leading directly into Mersing’s town centre.

There’s also the scenic view of the expansive sea, and the sea breezes that cool one on a hot day.

But since this stall is swamped with hungry customers every lunchtime, it must be the local authentic fare served here that’s drawing them in.

And there are goodies galore for breakfast too. Take for instance their toast bread with Kacang Pool. What’s that? Well, it’s actually the localised version of a Middle-Eastern dish called ful mudammas.

Made with stewed broad or fava beans, the dish bears some similarity to hummus, and it is usually eaten with flatbread in the Middle East.

In Malaysia however, specifically Johor, Kacang Pool is traditionally eaten with toasted bread, and this stall offers a tantalising take on the dish.

The broad bean paste is thick, in both texture and flavour. Additionally, the stall throws in a fried egg, onion slices, bits of green chilli and calamansi.

According to the stall’s owner, Abdul Rahman Sheik Abdul Rahim, his take on Kacang Pool is quite different to what Johoreans are used to.

According to him, his family’s recipe uses only broad beans for the paste, and there is no added minced meat or baked beans, which are common additions elsewhere.

“Our recipe is truly authentic as it has been passed down from generation to generation,” said Abdul Rahman, who said he is of Arab descent.

Another all-day breakfast dish worth checking out is roti debab, familiar to Perakians.

This dish also features toasted bread, albeit topped with a soft-boiled egg and slabs of kaya paste: a tad strange, but tasty nonetheless.

As with all bread dishes, it tastes best warm, with eggs always a welcomed addition.

Apparently, this dish, along with several others, were introduced to the menu, courtesy of Abdul Rahman’s Perak-born wife.

For something more filling, order the Mee Sizzling, which makes quite the impression when brought out of the kitchen popping, hissing and crackling.

The only drawback? You will have to exercise some restraint – at least until the steam dissipates – before digging in.

While the noodles and chunks of chicken taste good, the gravy is the star here – the runny egg yolk thickening up the sauce instantly and adding to its already rich flavour.

Then there’s the all-time favourite nasi ayam penyet, a mainstay of most Malay East Coast eateries.

While a larger piece of chicken would have been nice, no expense was spared in giving it its distinct flavour. The fried skin was also delightfully crunchy, and when enjoyed with the sweet-spicy sambal, was a rather unforgettable experience.

And what better way to end a meal here than by slurping on something cold and sweet – like Cikong.

Known as Leng Chee Kang to others, Cikong is a sweet dessert believed to have cooling properties, making it perfect for Malaysia’s hot and humid weather.

It is hard to say no to a serving of this concoction, what with dates, beans, fruit and other goodies beckoning you to savour them!

Hence, whether you’re in the mood for breakfast, a quick snack or a heavy-duty lunch, this little seaside stall is ready to serve your every gastronomical need.

Gerai Pak Habib Sri Lalang

Jalan Sheikh Hassan,

Kampung Seri Lalang,

86800 Mersing, Johor

Business hours: 10.30am-5pm (closed on Fridays)

Contact: 011-1338 3640