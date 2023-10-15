National University of Singapore researchers have explored the potential impact of antioxidant-rich grape consumption on the risk of ocular disease.

Rich in polyphenols and antioxidants, grapes are considered a prime ally for the skin, thanks to their ability to combat excess sebum and ageing.

And now, a new study by Singapore researchers reveals that regular consumption of grapes may also be beneficial for eye health, particularly in older people.

“Science has shown that an ageing population has a higher risk of eye disease and vision problems,” reads a news release accompanying the study. Oxidative stress and the high levels of ocular advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which can result from diet or ageing, are among the main risk factors for eye disease.

Observing that certain dietary antioxidants can not only reduce oxidative stress but also inhibit AGE production, researchers at the National University of Singapore investigated the potential impact of antioxidant-rich grape consumption on eye health.

Thirty-four older people (age unspecified) from Singapore were involved in this 16-week randomised controlled trial. Participants consumed either freeze-dried table grape powder – the equivalent of 1.5 cups of grapes per day – or the same amount of placebo for the duration of the study, with monitoring every four or eight weeks.

Published in the scientific journal “Food & Function”, the research suggests that grape consumption is associated with “a significant increase” in macular pigment optical density, which helps protect against certain eye diseases, as well as in plasma antioxidant capacity.

In contrast, the placebo group showed a “significant increase” in harmful AGEs. Consumed regularly for just 16 weeks, grapes proved beneficial in improving key markers of eye health in older subjects.

“Our study is the first to show that grape consumption beneficially impacts eye health in humans, which is very exciting, especially with a growing ageing population,” said study co-author Jung Eun Kim.

“Grapes are an easy, accessible fruit that studies have shown can have a beneficial impact in normal amounts of just 1.5 cups per day.”