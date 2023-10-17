After surviving a deadly earthquake in Japan, the former tech worker decides to pursue his one true passion: origami.

KUALA LUMPUR: For many school kids, origami is nothing more than a way to entertain themselves during particularly boring lessons. After all, fashioning planes and boats with paper torn from school exercise books can be a whole lot of fun!

For origami artist Kenneth Ch’ng, however, origami is an art form as well as a science that deserves more recognition in Malaysia.

Ch’ng, 50, is well acquainted with the art form, given that he is the founder of Origami Academy, the country’s first institution dedicated to the craft.

His work has been officially recognised by the Japanese government, and he’s the proud recipient of two awards from the Malaysia Book of Records.

FMT Lifestyle recently caught up with Ch’ng to gain insight into the boundless wonders of paper folding.

“Origami is much more than what meets the eye,” he said. “It is amazing that just from a simple piece of paper, you can form it into so many shapes. Provided you have the creativity and skill set, you can do whatever you like.”

He credits his mother for having introduced him to the art, specifically during the Hungry Ghost Festival.

“It is a Chinese tradition to fold paper offerings for our ancestors. So, my mum taught me to fold together with her,” he shared.

While it was fun folding the paper into unconventional shapes, he had no inkling it would eventually become his life’s passion. After all, he’d worked in the semiconductor industry for over 15 years, including a stint in Japan.

It was here that he and his family experienced the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, an experience that permanently changed his views on life.

“It made me think very seriously: what did I want to do in life? I would say the earthquake made me take the leap of faith to do what I did.”

Leaving the tech industry for good, Ch’ng returned home with plans to teach fellow Malaysians origami despite acknowledging that most undervalue its potential, thinking it nothing more than child’s play.

Getting the project off the ground in Penang was “pretty tough”, and financial losses eventually forced him to move to Kuala Lumpur, where things slowly picked up.

So, who comes to learn origami? “I have students as young as five, and as old as 90 in their wheelchairs. They come from all walks of life and nationalities. Some even have disabilities.”

Origami is an inclusive art, said Ch’ng, with few prerequisites. “Just about anybody can fold.”

That said, Ch’ng has advice for those interested in mastering origami: “Start with something simple,” he said, like tackling designs that take under five minutes to learn.

Aside from founding Origami Academy, Ch’ng also leads the Malaysian Origami Movement, which works towards changing misconceptions about the art form.

Additionally, he and his peers are “Malaysianising” origami by incorporating national symbols, creating complex designs such as the wau bulan and durian!

“The origami durian has become a diplomatic art piece,” said Ch’ng, who gifted one such piece to the Japanese ambassador to Malaysia.

“With one uncut piece of paper, you can make a durian with 576 spikes!”

Asked about his proudest achievement yet, Ch’ng cited his 190 patented Malaysian origami designs.

“I am proud that I was able to get together all the talented Malaysian origami artists to inspire and motivate them to create origami that accentuates the Malaysian identity.”

For Ch’ng, Malaysia making a name for itself in the origami world is a display of soft power that would elevate national prestige.

“When people fold a crane, people will automatically think about Japan. Now, when we fold a wau bulan origami, they will think about Malaysia instead.”

Malaysia Origami Academy

Level G4, Lot 10B,

Publika Shopping Gallery

1, Jalan Dutamas 1, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 012-515 5689/03-6211 2589

For further information, visit the Malaysia Origami Academy website here.