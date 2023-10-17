Sisters Asheesh and Kanchenjeet shatter stereotypes in Malaysia’s women’s football, inspiring other young girls to chase their dreams.

PETALING JAYA: In the realm of football, Asheesh Kaur Nanua and Kanchenjeet Kaur Nanua, two teenage sisters from Malaysia, have left an indelible mark on the pitch with their prowess.

In 2016, they joined an international football trial organised by Astro, competing to train with Spanish giants FC Barcelona. Asheesh secured her spot among the chosen few.

Asheesh, 18, and her sister Kanchenjeet, 17, now stand as proud members of the senior national team, despite being among the team’s youngest players – an achievement signifying an incredible journey fuelled by a deep passion for the sport.

However, their path to success came with challenges big and small in their early years, as they faced scepticism and mockery particularly from the parents and supporters of opposing boys’ teams.

Kanchenjeet said that they also encountered the usual stereotypes, one being that female footballers ought to conform to a more “masculine” image.

Their refusal to conform was rewarded this year at the SEA Games, when Kanchenjeet became one of the youngest players to represent the national team, known as the Malayan Tigress.

“I had my doubts at first, thinking that perhaps the coach was merely including a few young players for the experience. However, my dedication and hard work ultimately proved my worth, earning me a place in the starting 11 for the entire tournament,” said Kanchenjeet.

She recalled a “formidable test” in a particularly challenging match against the Philippines, when she had to deal with the first day of her menstrual cycle.

“It’s a situation every girl hopes to avoid during a crucial match. In that same match, I also sustained an injury to my hand as a result of a slide tackle,” she said.

Despite the physical and emotional challenges, her team courageously held their ground against a strong World Cup team, maintaining a 0-0 score until the final minutes when the Philippines scored, resulting in a 1-0 defeat.

“Shame, anger, and sadness washed over us as we felt we had let down our country and teammates. That match served as a powerful motivation, pushing me to strive for better,” said Kanchenjeet.

Asheesh and Kanchenjeet’s journey would not have been possible without the unwavering support of their mother Jasbir Kaur.

Jasbir said that even her youngest daughter, 11-year-old Sadhanaa Kaur, shares the same passion for football as Asheesh and Kanchenjeet.

The two football players call on other young girls to pursue their dreams without letting anyone discourage them, regardless of their gender.

“You will encounter both highs and lows along the way. There may be moments when it seems like success is elusive, but it will come,” Asheesh said.

Sharing her sister’s sentiments, Kanchenjeet said: “While the road ahead may be challenging, who doesn’t relish the thrill of competing to become the finest? I remain in competition with others, undeterred by factors like age or gender. When it comes to your dreams, there should be no boundaries.”