LONDON: Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher on Monday announced a series of shows next year where he will perform his former band’s seminal debut album “Definitely Maybe”, but still without his brother Noel.

The shows at Sheffield, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin will mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the album that set the English band on the way to global superstardom.

But fans hoping that the feuding brothers were set to put aside their differences will have to wait, with no sign of songwriter and guitarist Noel joining the tour, despite recently saying “never say never” about a reunion.

The siblings have not played together since Oasis split acrimoniously in 2009, but both still regularly play their old band’s hits to sold out crowds.

Liam Gallagher said on social media site Instagram that the prospect of touring “the most important album of the ’90s” had left him “bouncing around the house”.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together,” he said.

“Definitely Maybe”, released in 1994, contains some of the band’s most-loved songs, including “Live Forever”, “Supersonic” and “Cigarettes & Alcohol”.

As well as the full album, Gallagher will also perform other Oasis songs from the era, potentially including “Whatever” and “Fade Away”.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday.