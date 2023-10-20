PETALING JAYA: Most people take the gift of speech for granted. As well as the sounds they hear throughout the day: birds chirping outside, music playing on the radio or babies laughing.

Here’s a simple experiment – place your hands over your ears. Imagine you are surrounded by people animatedly talking to one another, but you can’t hear a thing. And what’s worse? There are no words coming out of your mouth either.

This is the silent world that Nur Amiratul Farahin Ab Rahman lives in. The 26-year-old, known as Farahin, has been deaf and mute since birth.

But at five years old, her life changed.

With her parents working, she said she often felt lonely until one day when she noticed her older brother engrossed in colouring some pictures in a book. She decided to give it a try too. That’s when she discovered a whole new world of colour, creativity and beauty.

She loved colouring so much, she took part in her first colouring competition at age eight, winning first place. Looking back, she said it was an eye-opening moment for her as she realised something important about herself.

“I want to succeed like normal people out there,” she told FMT Lifestyle in a written interview.

In the following years, she learned how to paint in oil and acrylic, falling more in love with art than ever before.

As she sketched designs and carefully chose the right colours to bring her work to life, she realised that she had found a unique way of expressing herself and communicating with the world. She too could have a voice.

“Art gives me a new perspective of looking at things. Each work of art conveys the emotions and story that its creator wants to tell,” said Farahin, who hails from Johor Bahru.

In 2018, she participated in the National Abilympics by the Malaysian Council for Rehabilitation. Abilympics, which comes from the words ‘Olympics of Abilities’, is a vocational skills competition for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) to showcase their talents.

Her deer-inspired acrylic painting clinched her the first place in the painting category. She was also thrilled to be chosen as part of the Malaysian contingent to the International Abilympics.

For this international competition, she challenged herself by submitting a collage instead of a painting, although she was more comfortable with the latter. She devoted many hours practising building collages as well as building her confidence.

Due to the pandemic, it wasn’t until 2023 that she could enter the International Abilympics held in Metz, France from March 23-25. Recalling the moment she touched down in France, she said: “I really hoped to win.”

Over the next two days, she painstakingly built her collage using discarded toys, paper, buttons and plastic – materials deemed waste. Having developed a passion for environmental issues, she wanted to highlight it in her work. “I feel angry when I see the planet not being looked after,” she said. She titled her collage “The Anger of Mother Earth”.

This anger turned to pure exhilaration however, when her collage submission won her the silver medal in the painting and waste reuse category. “I felt very happy and proud of myself that I dared to do it even though it was very difficult,” she said.

From a humble local colouring competition, she had gone on to win an international competition – simply because she dared to dream and believe in herself.

Nevertheless, she admits that her journey hasn’t been a bed of roses. “As a special person exploring the world of arts, there are people who often look down on me.”

However, she is thankful for the support her family and friends have given her. Today, she paints and sews tote bags for sale. She also works as an artist with Tiffin Jeiwa, where she adorns tiffin carriers with her exquisite works of art.

“I hope that all people with disabilities would dare to show their talents. We must always improve our skills, never give up and work diligently. And showcase the spirit of ‘Malaysia Boleh’ to the world.”