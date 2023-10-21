Inspired by military training, this cardio workout involves walking with a weighted backpack to help build muscle and burn fat.

Have you heard of rucking? This form of exercise, normally used for military training, is the fitness trend of the moment. The idea is to walk with a heavy rucksack for around 30 minutes for a cardio workout that strengthens the body’s muscles.

Rucking, which involves walking outdoors with a weighted backpack, is all the rage on TikTok, with users filming themselves walking through the streets, bags on their backs, on their way to work or back from the store. Indeed, the “rucking” hashtag has already racked up over 20 million views.

The reason for its popularity is that rucking is a considerably simple, low-impact exercise that provides an effective cardio workout. You can do it anywhere: on the street, in the park, out in the wilderness, or even on your way to work if you usually walk.

And it makes sense: according to a recent study, walking at least 2,300 steps a day reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. By adding weight, the effort and intensity of walking is increased.

Another advantage is that rucking offers a comprehensive workout; in fact, the weight of the rucksack helps build muscle throughout the body, whether it’s your legs, back, shoulders or feet.

It’s also a good way to burn fat, if you cover enough distance. As for the mind, walking is an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while reducing stress and recharging your batteries.

For beginners, experts recommend starting with 15- to 20-minute walking sessions, with a light load. It’s advisable not to load your bag with more than 10% of your body weight. You can then increase the weight as your fitness improves, adding 10-15% every one to two weeks.

Finally, it’s important to distribute the weight correctly in your backpack. Choose one with wide, padded shoulder straps, and do ensure the bag fits your body comfortably.

Backpacks specially designed for exercise, such as fitness sandbags, are available. Alternatively, fill a bag with dumbbells or canned goods – just make sure they are placed in the middle of the bag.