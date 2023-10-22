Today, Oct 22
• ‘Jemputan Ke Neraka’ (film)
Malaysian movie alert! A group of friends gather at a secluded bungalow to celebrate a couple’s wedding… but when mysterious grisly killings start to take place, the guests soon realise they are being hunted by someone – or something? – with a grudge from the past.
This local horror-thriller stars Janna Nick, Sharifah Sakinah and Hafreez Adam.
Tomorrow, Oct 23
• ‘Princess Power’, season 2 (series)
Adventure-loving princesses from four different Fruitdoms jump into action to help their fellow “fruitizens” and make their worlds a better place in a series of thrilling adventures. A series for kids, one hopes.
Wednesday, Oct 25
• ‘Bad Education: Director’s Cut’ (film)
In honour of their final night in high school, three teens decide to play a devious game that soon descends into deadly chaos. A Taiwanese thriller.
• ‘Life on Our Planet’ (documentary)
There are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time – 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. What happened to these dynasties – their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable.
From executive producer Steven Spielberg and narrated by Morgan Freeman, this is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth.
Thursday, Oct 26
• ‘Long Live Love!’ (film)
In this Thai comedy, a struggling couple get an unlikely reprieve when one partner who has amnesia uses old photos to rekindle his memory – and possibly more.
• ‘Pluto’ (series)
When the world’s seven most advanced robots and their human allies are murdered one by one, Inspector Gesicht soon discovers he’s also in danger. A manga series from writers Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki.
Friday, Oct 27
• ‘Pain Hustlers’ (film)
A broke but ambitious single mom lands a lucrative opportunity in pharma sales, but how far will she go to turn a potent new painkiller into a success? Emily Blunt, Andy Garcia, and Chris Evans star in this drama inspired by a true story.
• ‘Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club’ (documentary)
This intimate feature explores a bygone era of cinematic passion and the emergence of young film enthusiasts in South Korea, including Bong Joon Ho of “Parasite” fame.
Saturday, Oct 28
• ‘Castaway Diva’ (series)
Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society – stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva! Where DO they come up with such ideas? A K-drama.
Tuesday, Oct 31
• ‘Sailor Moon Crystal’, season 1-3 (series)
Middle schooler Usagi Tsukino and her friends learn they have the power to transform into Sailor Guardians to protect the world from darkness! Um, happy Halloween?