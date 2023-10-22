It’s slim pickings in terms of fresh Halloween fare, but perhaps Morgan Freeman narrating a new documentary will make up for it.

Today, Oct 22

• ‘Jemputan Ke Neraka’ (film)

Malaysian movie alert! A group of friends gather at a secluded bungalow to celebrate a couple’s wedding… but when mysterious grisly killings start to take place, the guests soon realise they are being hunted by someone – or something? – with a grudge from the past.

This local horror-thriller stars Janna Nick, Sharifah Sakinah and Hafreez Adam.

Tomorrow, Oct 23

• ‘Princess Power’, season 2 (series)

Adventure-loving princesses from four different Fruitdoms jump into action to help their fellow “fruitizens” and make their worlds a better place in a series of thrilling adventures. A series for kids, one hopes.

Wednesday, Oct 25

• ‘Bad Education: Director’s Cut’ (film)

In honour of their final night in high school, three teens decide to play a devious game that soon descends into deadly chaos. A Taiwanese thriller.

• ‘Life on Our Planet’ (documentary)

There are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time – 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. What happened to these dynasties – their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable.

From executive producer Steven Spielberg and narrated by Morgan Freeman, this is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth.

Thursday, Oct 26

• ‘Long Live Love!’ (film)

In this Thai comedy, a struggling couple get an unlikely reprieve when one partner who has amnesia uses old photos to rekindle his memory – and possibly more.

• ‘Pluto’ (series)

When the world’s seven most advanced robots and their human allies are murdered one by one, Inspector Gesicht soon discovers he’s also in danger. A manga series from writers Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki.

Friday, Oct 27

• ‘Pain Hustlers’ (film)

A broke but ambitious single mom lands a lucrative opportunity in pharma sales, but how far will she go to turn a potent new painkiller into a success? Emily Blunt, Andy Garcia, and Chris Evans star in this drama inspired by a true story.

• ‘Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club’ (documentary)

This intimate feature explores a bygone era of cinematic passion and the emergence of young film enthusiasts in South Korea, including Bong Joon Ho of “Parasite” fame.

Saturday, Oct 28

• ‘Castaway Diva’ (series)

Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society – stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva! Where DO they come up with such ideas? A K-drama.

Tuesday, Oct 31

• ‘Sailor Moon Crystal’, season 1-3 (series)

Middle schooler Usagi Tsukino and her friends learn they have the power to transform into Sailor Guardians to protect the world from darkness! Um, happy Halloween?