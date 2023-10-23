As occupational health and safety is of paramount importance regardless of industry, measures must be taken to ensure the wellbeing of employees.

Workplace safety is a critical aspect of any organisation, as it ensures the wellbeing of employees and contributes to increased productivity. Through proactive measures and a culture of safety, employers can significantly reduce or prevent occupational accidents.

So, how can accidents in the workplace be prevented or reduced? Here are six recommendations.

1. Conduct risk assessments

To identify potential workplace hazards, regular risk assessments are crucial. Examine every area and task within your organisation to spot hazards such as slippery floors, broken equipment, or inadequate safety procedures.

By being aware of such risks, you would then be able to implement the appropriate preventive measures.

2. Provide adequate training

Every employee should receive thorough instruction on safety practices pertinent to their job duties. This includes training on how to use equipment safely and properly, as well as emergency-response procedures.

3. Ensure an organised workplace

Accidents are more likely to occur in an untidy or cluttered work environment. Encourage workers to keep their workspaces organised and free of obstacles that could lead to slips, trips or falls.

Implement regular cleaning schedules and offer sufficient storage options.

4. Facilitate open communication

It’s vital for management and staff to have open lines of communication, pertinently on safety issues. Encourage an environment where employees can speak openly about potential hazards or near misses without fear of rebuke.

One way to achieve this would be by establishing a health and safety committee at the workplace.

5. Provide PPE

Proper personal protective equipment – such as helmets, gloves and goggles – has to be provided based on the demands of the job, especially for those in more physical or hazardous occupations.

Maintain the effectiveness of such gear through regular inspections, and also make sure employees are educated on the importance of using it.

6. Investigate incidents

Sometimes, despite an organisation’s best efforts, accidents happen. When this occurs, it’s crucial to carry out an in-depth investigation to find the underlying cause(s) of the incident, eliminate finger-pointing, and take corrective action to stop similar occurrences in the future.

Keep in mind that every workplace is different, so adjust these strategies to meet the demands of your particular workplace. By investing in prevention efforts today, you are securing a safer tomorrow for your workforce.

This article was written by Dr Karthikeynathan Ramoo from the Putrajaya Health Office.