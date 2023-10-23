This studio in Shah Alam allows you to create one-of-a-kind art pieces while cycling on a bike.

SHAH ALAM- At first glance, “Spin Art Factory” looks like any ordinary art studio with abstract paintings hanging on the walls.

However, upon closer look, you’ll see two bicycles with a large metal basin attached to it, placed right in the middle of the studio.

What’s the connection? FMT Lifestyle caught up with founders Joyce Lim, 41, and Kevin Lim, 43, about this unusual approach to creating art.

“Imagine cycling on a stationary bike, where every move translates to a vibrant and swirling masterpiece on a blank canvas. It’s a harmonious blend between artistry and physical activity,” Joyce explained.

The two longtime friends said they want people to express themselves and enjoy the process, while getting some exercise too.

Best of all? You don’t require any knowledge or experience in art to create something beautiful that’s truly yours.

Joyce said this latest concept is an extension of another business she owns called “Splatter Art Factory”.

As the name suggests, one creates paintings by splattering paint onto a blank canvas with quirky tools such as water balloons, water guns and darts.

“Spin Art Factory”, however, breaks the stereotype that you need to stand or sit still to create a painting.

“I was chatting with Kevin one day and he mentioned he had a vacant space above his office, so an impromptu brainstorming session began on how to utilise the space,” she shared.

Wanting to do something unique, the idea of cycling and painting simultaneously materialised.

It took six months of research and planning to get the project off the ground as Kevin wanted to ensure the engineering was right due to the technicalities involved in modifying the bike.

“Safety is one of the key features we looked at, because we needed to make sure the basin didn’t spin out when cycling. To create the type of patterns we see on these paintings, you’d need to cycle really fast,” he said.

Joyce and Kevin were more than happy to demonstrate the process of creating art while cycling for FMT Lifestyle.

“Artists” can choose up to five different colours or overlapping hues from the 12 provided, before mixing them in a small cup.

After seating comfortably on the bike, start cycling to spin the basin, slowly pouring the paint onto the blank canvas in it.

From then on, adjust the speed of your cycling to create the kind of paint swirls you wish to see on the canvas.

If there are still some nooks and crannies on the canvas you’d like to fill in later, simply pour in the remaining paint from the containers and cycle again.

Out of breath already? Fret not as there’s an electrical spinning device on the side to help you create a more uniform touch-up, if you wish.

“It’ll take about 24 to 48 hours for the paint to fully dry, and our customers can come to collect it after. If they want to take it home on the same day, we advise them to lay it flat in the car while transporting it,” Joyce said.

Don’t worry about getting paint on your hands or face though, as the paint is water-based and washes off easily. Kids in particular, do not seem to mind getting splashed with paint and many remove the protective coat given to them.

Since “Spin Art Factory” opened its doors in July this year, it has welcomed customers from as far as Singapore and Indonesia, who stop by to create one-of-a-kind art pieces that’s unique and special to take back home.

“I won’t say we are artistic people, but our aim here is to let everyone know that they, too, can be an artist here without worries,” Joyce said, smiling.

Follow Spin Art Factory on Facebook and Instagram.

Spin Art Factory

31, Jalan Serendah 26/40

Seksyen 26

40400 Shah Alam, Selangor

Business hours:

9am-6pm: Monday to Saturday

1pm-5pm: Sunday

Contact: 012-2545799 (Booking is preferred)