Although much older, they still fight with other cats and jump like Spider Man onto the top of cupboards to view their kingdom below.

Harun Rahman and Lara Ariffin are the founders of the Tiger Protection Society of Malaysia or Persatuan Pelindung Harimau Malaysia (Rimau), an NGO they set up in 2018 to protect the near-extinct Malayan tiger.

But their love for the species also extends to smaller members of the feline family, namely their senior cats, siblings Tigger and Tonks.

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, Lara estimated that the cats are approximately 15 years old.

“My mom had a stray cat in her house who gave birth to five kittens. Our kids chose two and they named the cats,” said Lara, 56.

The female was named Tonks after a character in Harry Potter, while the male was named Tigger, after the beloved tiger in Winnie the Pooh.

The siblings may not look anything like the Malayan tiger, but they’re just as beautiful. Tigger is handsome with a smooth ginger-coloured coat while his sister, Tonks is grey with striking green eyes.

Although they are senior cats, their youthful antics often keep the couple entertained – and occasionally worried.

For example, Harun described Tigger as the “guardian of the house” who gets into fights with other cats, perhaps forgetting that he is getting on in age.

“He comes home completely battered by a younger cat,” said Harun, 58. And his sister is no better, getting into her fair share of fights as well!

The felines also like climbing to the top of cupboards to lounge there, surveying their kingdom below.

Although they are aggressive with other cats, they share a “loving relationship” with each other, Lara said.

“Tonks licks her brother even until today,” Lara said affectionately, adding that at times, they also sleep together.

The siblings enjoy a special diet of wet and dry food. Just like most pets, they dread going to the vet and will make their displeasure known with little (adorable) growls.

Curiously, while most cats do not like water, Tonks loved it when she was younger. “She would get in the bath and play in the water. But now, I am not so sure. They’re getting older, so they’re quite grumpy. But they’re very ‘manja’,” said Lara.

True enough, during FMT Lifestyle’s interview, Tonks interrupted the group several times with purrs. Needless to say, the humans indulged her by stroking her. According to Lara, she especially loves having her back rubbed and even sticks her tongue out as she basks in the attention.

The smart felines are also vigilant when it comes to protecting their turf from pests such as lizards and garden mice. In fact, Tigger even killed a snake once!

“Tigger was very proud when he came home with it and we were all freaking out,” Lara recalled.

Despite the bravado, however, the cats are afraid of thunder and lightning and positively hate the rain. Tonks, especially, gets more frightened than her brother. “She wants somebody to protect her,” Harun said affectionately.

The couple said they have always believed in adopting rather than buying cats. “We believe that there are so many cats out there who need a home. So, you don’t have to go and buy, just go to the shelter. There’ll be plenty of cats to adopt,” said Lara.

“They are the greatest companions. And they bring a lot of love,” she added.

This article was written by Sheela Vijayan. Read more pet stories here.

