Opened last August, this restaurant in Taman Sea is quickly gaining popularity among those craving the national dish.

PETALING JAYA: Aah, nasi lemak. The one dish Malaysians can’t resist.

You know the usual suspects: coconut-milk rice, sambal, fried anchovies, peanuts, boiled egg and cucumbers. But in recent times, every establishment, from the fancy restaurants to roadside stalls, seems to be changing it up.

And Serunai Nasi Lemak, a restaurant which opened last August, is taking this local staple to a whole new level.

Offering more than 10 traditional Malay-style side dishes, this corner shop in Taman Sea here is clearly giving other nasi lemak joints a run for their money.

Why has Serunai Nasi Lemak become both a social media sensation and a lunchtime favourite so fast? It could possibly all boil down to one dish: its signature fried chicken.

In an FMT Lifestyle interview with co-owner Nina Yeoh, a surprising titbit came to light.

If you’ve dined at Big Leaf BLR in PJ, the fried chicken might seem a familiar sight. That’s right, Serunai Nasi Lemak is run by the same owners of the popular banana leaf eatery.

“One day, I was making nasi lemak at the office and I asked our chef, Ranju, to bring her sambal and our fried chicken. The combination was so fantastic that I thought, ‘Why not open a restaurant specialising in nasi lemak?’,” she said.

Yeoh added that the versatility of this national dish became a playground for Big Leaf BLR’s cooks to concoct a variety of accompanying dishes.

While Serunai offers classic Malay delights like sambal kerang and rendang daging, it also features unique options like crispy tempeh and sambal berlado paru, which is a dish made of beef lung.

“Some of these dishes are quite rare to find nowadays,” Yeoh said. “So we wanted to make sure they were on our menu.”

Serunai’s “nasi” itself is a winner if you’re a fan of fluffy rice. While nasi lemak is known for its richness, this version keeps things on the lighter side, making it an ideal canvas for the array of side dishes.

The sambal, often the make-or-break element of nasi lemak, is spot on. It boasts a luscious texture, offering just the right amount of spiciness with a delicate hint of sweetness. And it’s entirely vegetarian.

However, the standout feature of the nasi lemak here is the crispy fried onions that accompany the sambal. With each bite, you get a little bit of crunch.

Another side dish you shouldn’t miss is the tempeh. Unlike your everyday variety, which has a slightly chunky, chewy texture, this one is crunchy and quite sweet. Be careful. You might find yourself wanting more just to snack on.

Now, the fried chicken. The skin has a satisfying crispiness without being too thick or heavily battered. And the meat is juicy and perfectly seasoned. To sum up, there’s really nothing to complain about. And oh, all the pieces for selection are chicken thighs!

FMT Lifestyle sampled all of the side dishes and agreed that the ayam masak merah, ayam masak lemak and sotong sambal were absolute standouts.

The sotong sambal was definitely on the spicier end, like the fiery zest of ayam masak merah. Each portion is thoughtfully sized and refined for one person. So don’t anticipate piling your plate high here.

The ayam masak lemak retains its authenticity, with the creamy richness of the dish tempering the heat.

The selection of vegetables is not to be overlooked. Dishes like kangkung belacan and long beans with coconut bring a burst of freshness and variety to your nasi lemak experience.

All in all, none of the dishes disappointed. Each has its unique flavour.

Yeoh said: “The response has been quite overwhelming and we’re getting many repeat customers. We would love to open more outlets in the future, but the end goal is to basically keep sharing what we love to eat.”

Serunai Nasi Lemak

43, Jalan SS 23/15

Taman Sea, 47400

Petaling Jaya

Selangor

Contact: 010-227 6885