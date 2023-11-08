PETALING JAYA: The battle against climate change has pushed the topic of electric vehicles (EVs) into mainstream media. However, myths and misinformation have prevented the EV industry from securing a strong local foothold.

MINI Malaysia debunks three of today’s most prevailing misconceptions.

Myth 1: Charging is a problem for electric cars

Some people believe that EV chargers are slow and impractical. But in fact, when using direct current (DC) chargers – available at many parking lots, shopping malls and R&R spots across Malaysia – the MINI Electric is capable of going from zero to 80% charge within just 36 minutes.

Which means that while you are out shopping or enjoying a nice meal, your MINI can be charged and ready for several days of city driving by the time you are done.

To make EV charging even more convenient for MINI Electric owners, MINI Malaysia is currently offering a limited promotion that includes a free MINI Wallbox charger as well as a one-year unlimited public charging facility with ChargeEV and Jomcharge – the largest EV charging network in Malaysia.

With this promotion and the infrastructure in place, it will be remarkably simple to keep your MINI Electric topped up at all times.

Myth 2: Electric cars have limited range

The MINI Electric boasts a 234 km range at full charge – substantially more than the 60km average required for daily urban commuting. The ability to charge your vehicle at home overnight also helps alleviate any range anxiety caused by an empty fuel tank.

Which means that the MINI Electric is always ready to cover the distance for a person’s daily work commute: getting you from brunch at Bangsar, a work meeting at Damansara Heights, to a relaxing dinner in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

The MINI Electric is also equipped with enough range for out-of-town driving; capable of a day trip from KL to Port Dickson or Genting and back with charge to spare.

The MINI Electric is a joy to drive, and truly lives up to the brand’s iconic go-kart feel through innovative technology and craftsmanship. It can propel you from 0-100km/h in just 7.5 seconds and offers a maximum torque of 270Nm.

As electric cars produce a near-maximum torque at 0 RPM, the ability to glide through the city in silence with reliable high performance is no longer a luxury, but a norm with the MINI Electric – your perfect companion for urban exploration.

Myth 3: Electric cars are expensive to own and maintain

Electric vehicles are typically built with around 20 moving parts as opposed to conventional cars which have over 2,000. This means that EVs, including the MINI Electric, require far less time and cost to maintain on average.

MINI Malaysia is also offering a four-year unlimited mileage warranty and a 60,000km service package for the MINI Electric.

A worthy investment

The MINI Electric lives up to its legendary brand “feel” through innovative technology and craftsmanship, providing a driving experience that is virtually indistinguishable from a petrol-based MINI.

Beyond the power and fun associated with a MINI, EV ownership also equates significant long-term savings on fuel and maintenance costs.

You can make a MINI Electric yours through MINI’s Easy Drive Financing at just RM1,646 per month.

If you’re interested in joining the MINI Electric family, click here.